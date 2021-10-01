Amazon com : 14 tips to get the most out of shopping on Amazon

From finding Amazon deals year-round to supporting small businesses and donating to your favorite charities, find out how you can get more out of your shopping when you visit us online or in store.

While customers already know about Amazon's wide selection of products across categories including Fashion, Home, Beauty, Toys, Electronics, Amazon Devices, and many others, there's even more offered to make each shopping experience unique and fulfilling. Customers can support small businesses, contribute to a charitable cause with each purchase, get long-term savings for regular purchases, and so much more when they shop on Amazon. Here are some of our pro tips to get the most out of every shopping trip.