Amazon com : 14 tips to get the most out of shopping on Amazon
From finding Amazon deals year-round to supporting small businesses and donating to your favorite charities, find out how you can get more out of your shopping when you visit us online or in store.
While customers already know about Amazon's wide selection of products across categories including Fashion, Home, Beauty, Toys, Electronics, Amazon Devices, and many others, there's even more offered to make each shopping experience unique and fulfilling. Customers can support small businesses, contribute to a charitable cause with each purchase, get long-term savings for regular purchases, and so much more when they shop on Amazon. Here are some of our pro tips to get the most out of every shopping trip.
1
Support small businesses on Amazon
In addition to thousands of deals available from small businesses this year, customers can continue to support smalland find local small businesses selling on Amazon, including woman-owned, military-owned, and Black-owned businesses. We also offer the option to shop by region. Additionally, handcrafted items from small businesses are available on Amazon Handmade, and innovative ideas from small brands are available on Amazon Launchpadevery day.
2
Shop on the Amazon app
Customers can enjoy a 360-degree view of products, real-time tracking and delivery updates, and even get alerts when their saved items go on sale by using the Amazon app. Learn more.
3
Shop with Alexa
Customers can add to shopping lists, ask for product recommendations, and track deliveries, all by asking Alexa. To shop the latest deals, simply ask, "Alexa, what are my deals?"
4
Visit Amazon in Spanish
Visit amazon.com/espanolor use the Amazon app to shop Amazon's incredible deals and gift guides and place orders in Spanish. Amazon.com in Spanish gives customers the same convenient shopping experience in Spanish on any device.
5
Shop in store
Customers can shop at Amazon 4-star, Amazon Books, and Amazon Pop Upstores to find curated selections of Toys, Games, Books, Electronics, and more. And at Amazon Gostores, customers can quickly pick up delicious, grab-and-go food and beverage items fast-with no lines and no checkout.To find a wide assortment of their favorite national brands and high-quality produce, meat, and seafood at consistently low prices, customers can shop at an Amazon Freshgrocery store or online. Find a store near you.
6
Subscribe to save more money on Amazon
Use Subscribe and Savefor savings on repeat purchases, including everything from everyday essentials for the home to pet supplies and other products you'll need throughout the year.
7
Reload your Amazon gift cards
Amazon Reloadis a fast and easy way for customers to add funds directly to their Amazon Gift Card balance with a credit, debit, or prepaid card.
8
Shop the best Amazon finds from celebrities and influencers
Watch Amazon Live for gift guides, inspiration, and live demonstrations. Shop alongside celebrities and hundreds of influencers as they share trends and their favorite gift ideas across Beauty, Fashion, Electronics, Home, and more. Viewers can ask questions via live chat and can easily shop the products featured through a carousel that updates in real time. Watch Amazon Live on your browseror download the Amazon Live Shopping appon Fire TV.
9
Discover best sellers and top-trending items on Amazon
Prime offers the best of shopping, savings, and entertainment. Members have unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video and ad-free listening to Amazon Music's 2 million songs, plus thousands of stations and playlists. Additionally, with Prime you can save even more with theAmazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, where members can earn 5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market and at least 1% back on all other purchases. And with Prime Early Access, members get 30-minute early access to Lightning Deals on Amazon.com. Join Prime or start a free trial.
11
Shop in unexpected ways
Ultrafast delivery or pickup for Groceries. Prime members in more than 5,000 cities and towns have access to two-hour grocery delivery on more than 170,000 products from Whole Foods Marketand Amazon Fresh. With Amazon Fresh, Prime members get free two-hour delivery, plus free grocery pickup at select Amazon Fresh stores. Prime members can also find toys, gifts, household products, and everyday essentials, electronics, Amazon devices, and more on Amazon Fresh. Prime members also get free pickup at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide, plus exclusive deals, added discounts on sale items, and 5% back with the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card.
Engage in virtual experiences. Hosted by local experts, Amazon Exploreputs the world at customers' fingertips, giving U.S. customers access to a wide range of livestreamed, interactive experiences across the globe-all from the comfort of their homes. Customers can shop unique items, learn how holidays are celebrated around the world, and gift experiences to their friends and family. Select from more than 450 hand-picked experiences across 21 geographic locations and seven categories. And with group experiences, up to seven people can book and share the same experience, even if they're physically far apart.
12
Find Amazon deals all year long
Browse the absurdly great deals and shenanigans at Woot!, Amazon's daily deal site where you can save on computers, electronics, home and kitchen supplies, sporting goods, and much more. Plus, Prime members get free standard shipping and monthly exclusive deals. Oh, and we tell jokes-some of them are actually pretty good.
13
Give back when you shop
AmazonSmile. Customers can visit smile.amazon.comand find the exact same Amazon experience-amazing deals, wide selection, fast and free delivery options-with the added bonus that AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the purchase price on eligible products to a charity of their choice. Customers can shop with AmazonSmile via the Amazon app on iPhones and Android devicesor by starting at smile.amazon.comon a web browser.
Climate Pledge Friendly. Customers can shop Climate Pledge Friendly, which recognizes products with improvements in at least one aspect of sustainability. While searching for products on Amazon, Climate Pledge Friendly is labeled on eligible products. This label is also featured on the product's page to help customers learn more about the certifications that make the product Climate Pledge Friendly.
Adopt a Shelter. Help our furry friends by donating supplies and contributing financially to a shelter of your choice. Over 2,800 shelters around the U.S. have created Wish Lists of supplies they need. Visit the Adopt a Shelterpage on desktop or mobile to shop shelter Wish Lists.
14
Buy with confidence
Millions of items on Amazon.com are eligible for free and convenient returnsat more than 18,000 locations in the U.S. Amazon also offers fast and easy returns without a box or a label at over 5,800 locations including Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star, Fresh Grocery, Amazon Go Stores, UPS Store locations, and Kohl's; making it even easier for customers to check returns off their holiday to-do list. Customers simply need to bring the item and the QR code generated after starting their return to their selected return drop-off location-no box, no label, no fuss.
