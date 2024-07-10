At Amazon, we are always looking for ways to move faster, deliver the best possible customer experience, and innovate. We regularly hear from our customers, corporate partners, and employees how much they care about sustainability and social responsibility. For a company as diverse as Amazon, embedding these values into all of our businesses, products, and services-as well as how we deliver for our customers- has been an incredible undertaking, with much of it taking place behind-the-scenes.

Progress is likely easiest to spot in our Stores business. Our customers let us know that their Amazon packages are now arriving at their doorsteps faster, with less packaging, and delivered by more electric delivery vehicles than ever before. By regionalizing our operations and transportation networks in the U.S., we can now deliver items faster and at lower costs. This also allows us to minimize or avoid extra packaging altogether, while reducing the distance a package has to travel, cutting back on the carbon emissions associated with deliveries.

We also know our customers look to Amazon to be a leader among our peers. On renewable energy, we set an ambitious goal to match 100% of the electricity consumed by our global operations with renewable energy by 2030, and

we reached that goal in 2023-seven years early. As we look to the future, we are steadfast in our Climate Pledge commitment to be net-zero carbon across our operations by 2040. We will continue to lead and invest in creating carbon-free energy around the world at scale, including through solar, wind, nuclear, and other emerging energy technologies. Our progress toward a net-zero carbon business will not be linear, and each year as our various businesses grow and evolve, we will produce different results. These results will be influenced by significant changes to our business, investments in growth, and