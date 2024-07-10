2023

A Letter from Our Chief Sustainability Officer

At Amazon, we are always looking for ways to move faster, deliver the best possible customer experience, and innovate. We regularly hear from our customers, corporate partners, and employees how much they care about sustainability and social responsibility. For a company as diverse as Amazon, embedding these values into all of our businesses, products, and services-as well as how we deliver for our customers- has been an incredible undertaking, with much of it taking place behind-the-scenes.

Progress is likely easiest to spot in our Stores business. Our customers let us know that their Amazon packages are now arriving at their doorsteps faster, with less packaging, and delivered by more electric delivery vehicles than ever before. By regionalizing our operations and transportation networks in the U.S., we can now deliver items faster and at lower costs. This also allows us to minimize or avoid extra packaging altogether, while reducing the distance a package has to travel, cutting back on the carbon emissions associated with deliveries.

We also know our customers look to Amazon to be a leader among our peers. On renewable energy, we set an ambitious goal to match 100% of the electricity consumed by our global operations with renewable energy by 2030, and

we reached that goal in 2023-seven years early. As we look to the future, we are steadfast in our Climate Pledge commitment to be net-zero carbon across our operations by 2040. We will continue to lead and invest in creating carbon-free energy around the world at scale, including through solar, wind, nuclear, and other emerging energy technologies. Our progress toward a net-zero carbon business will not be linear, and each year as our various businesses grow and evolve, we will produce different results. These results will be influenced by significant changes to our business, investments in growth, and

meeting the needs of our customers. Through it all, we will remain steadfast as we invent, adapt, and will our way to meeting our commitment to The Climate Pledge.

We know that driving change means staying focused on bringing entire industries along with us. Over the past five years, we've done this by encouraging companies to join The Climate Pledge-and we're proud that over 500 have joined us and committed to be net-zero carbon 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. But we wanted to do more. Most recently, our sustainability team has been developing resources to share our expertise and help our suppliers build, measure, and act on their sustainability commitments. That's why we've launched the Amazon Sustainability Exchange, a free sustainability resource center that contains a number of Amazon's previously proprietary playbooks, templates, case studies, and science models, among other sustainability best practices.

Looking ahead, we know our customers look to us to be at the cutting edge of new and growing technologies and enable them for good. We're already deploying artificial intelligence (AI) in ways that benefit our customers directly, such as using it to right-size packaging and avoid waste. We're exploring a growing number of AI applications- whether it's monitoring and optimizing our energy use

or helping combat deforestation in Brazil. We also see an opportunity to use AI to address sustainability challenges at an unprecedented scale, all while delivering new solutions for our customers. Much work remains, and we're excited that Amazon is uniquely positioned to figure out how AI can help us address climate change in a more efficient and responsible way.

Most importantly, we need to continue to invest in talent and hire employees who can lead on sustainability. We're proud

of the wide range of sustainability-focused career paths we offer at Amazon, including engineers, scientists, content creators, building architects, and more. And for those whose jobs aren't directly within a sustainability field, we offer upskilling programs and affinity groups where our employees can learn more and get involved. It's thanks to the thousands of professionals working behind-the-scenes across Amazon that we are able to bring all of this amazing work to life.

I'm proud of the work that's underway, and truly excited for what's to come.

With gratitude,

Kara Hurst

Chief Sustainability Officer

How We Work

Our Mission

To make customers' lives better and easier every day.

Our Business

We are committed to addressing sustainability at every stage of our value chain.

Our Operations

We oﬀer products and services-bothAmazon-branded and from many other brands and third-partysellers-in our Amazon stores, leveraging advanced transportation logistics to deliver globally. We also create entertainment content and, through AWS, provide the world's most widely adopted and comprehensive cloud oﬀering.

Our Supply Chain

We procure materials, commodities, components, ﬁnished goods, and services from a complex supplier network. We engage suppliers globally to align our expectations for respecting human rights; maintaining safe, inclusive workplaces; and promoting sustainable practices.

Our Employees

The approximately 1.5 million people in Amazon's global workforce are the key behind our successes-from enabling global fulﬁllment to delivering on sustainability initiatives. To support them in advancing

their own career goals, we oﬀer competitive pay and beneﬁts, upskilling and educational programs, and a workplace that promotes inclusion and diversity. Additionally, we use independent contractors and temporary personnel to supplement our workforce.

Our Communities

Amazon has a presence in communities around the world. We seek to be a good neighbor wherever we operate and to support local people and charitable organizations that meet on-the-ground needs. In particular, we leverage our scale, resources,

and expertise to address issues where we can have the greatest impact-namely aﬀordable housing, education, disaster relief, and food security.

Our Customers

We continually seek new and better ways to serve customers, oﬀering lower prices, more convenient services, and a larger selection of more sustainable products. We also help customers advance

their businesses and enable digital transformation through AWS, content development services, and advertising options. In addition, we support small businesses with access to Amazon's tools, resources, and network, helping them reach customers around the world.

Our Reporting Topics

We include a number of topics in our reporting. We view these topics as interconnected and recognize that our progress in one area can often help address challenges in another.

Carbon

Carbon-Free Energy

Packaging

Waste and Circularity

Water

Human Rights

Responsible Supply Chain

Sustainable Products and Materials

Supplier Diversity

Community Impact

Employee Experience

Health and Safety

Inclusive Experiences

Goals Summary

Goal

2022 Progress

2023 Progress

Status

Carbon

Reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040

70.74M metric tons CO2e*

68.82M metric tons CO2e

93.0 g CO e/$GMS

80.8 g CO e/$GMS

2

2

Through The Climate Pledge, inspire and empower

396 signatories

473 signatories

others to join us on a mission to reach net-zero

carbon emissions by 2040

At least 100,000 electric delivery vans on the road

2.6K+ electric delivery vans

19K+ electric delivery vans

by 2030, from Rivian and other manufacturers

Deploy 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in India by 2025

3.8K+ EVs deployed

7.2K+ EVs deployed

Carbon-Free Energy

Match 100% of the electricity consumed by our

90% matched

100% matched

global operations with renewable energy by 2025-

five years ahead of our original target of 2030

Invest in wind and solar capacity equal to the energy

100% capacity procured

Achieved in 2022

used by all active Echo, Fire TV, and Ring devices

worldwide by 2025

Waste and Circularity

Reduce food waste by 50% across U.S. and Europe

82M meals donated globally

75% reduction in food waste

operations by 2030

intensity in Europe operations

and 28% in U.S. operations

compared to a 2021 baseline§

Water

AWS will be water positive by 2030

Goal set in 2022

41% progress toward meeting

Packaging

its water positive goal#

Make Amazon device packaging 100% recyclable

Achieved for 79% of

Achieved for 90% of

by 2023

product launches

product launches

* Carbon dioxide equivalent.

  • Grams of carbon dioxide equivalent per dollar of gross merchandise sales.
  • To understand what this goal should encompass, we model and measure the energy consumed by our devices in different types of use, then

project their total average global annual electricity consumption.

  • Food waste intensity is a measure of food waste as a percentage of total food handled by weight.
  • Water positive means AWS will return more water to communities than it uses in its direct operations. A number below 100% indicates AWS is still working to meet the water positive goal.

2023 Amazon Executive Summary

4

Making progress

Achieved

Did not meet

Goal

2022 Progress

2023 Progress

Status

Employee Experience

Invest $1.2 billion to upskill over 300,000

110K employees upskilled**

358K+ employees upskilled

U.S. Amazon employees by 2025

Inclusive Experiences

Hire 100,000 U.S. military veterans and military

78.5K veterans and

100K+ veterans and

spouses through 2024

spouses hired††

spouses hired‡ ‡

Conduct a racial equity audit to evaluate the impacts

Goal set in 2022

On track to be completed

of our policies, programs, and practices on hourly

in 2024

operations employees

Hire at least 5,000 refugees in the U.S. by the end

Goal set in 2022

~18K refugees hired in

of 2024

the U.S.

Provide training for 10,000 Ukrainians globally

Goal set in 2022

~16.5K Ukrainians received

through the AWS program ITSkills4U by 2024

training

Community Impact

Invest $2 billion to create and preserve more than

$1.6B committed and 11K

$1.8B committed and ~16K

20,000 affordable homes through 2025

homes created or preserved

homes created or preserved

Distribute up to $60 million in AWS cloud computing

$14M+ in cloud computing

$32M+ in cloud computing

credits to support organizations promoting health

credits distributed

credits distributed

equity globally by the end of 2024§ §

Help 29 million people globally grow their technical

13M people helped

21M people helped

skills by providing free cloud computing skills

training by 2025

Provide free artificial intelligence (AI) skills training

-

Goal set in 2023

to 2 million people globally by 2025

** In 2022, we reported progress for the Career Choice program in the U.S. In 2023, we expanded our reporting to include all in-scope upskilling programs in the U.S.

  • Progress from July 2021 through December 2022.
  • Goal achieved in January 2024. Progress from July 2021 through January 2024.
  • § In January 2024, AWS announced an additional $20 million in funding for the Health Equity Initiative, bringing the company's total commitment to $60 million in cloud credits.

2023 Year in Review

As we reflect on 2023, we are proud of the progress we made. We worked hard to reduce our environmental footprint, drive progress throughout our value chain, and create a safer, more inclusive place for people to work.

Environment

Value Chain

2023 Amazon Executive Summary

5

People

3%

Reduction in absolute carbon emissions

100%

Of electricity consumed by Amazon matched with renewable energy sources, up from 90% in 2022

77

New signatories of The Climate Pledge, bringing the total to 473

3K

Assessments of suppliers of Amazon-branded products on their social and environmental performance

$4.3B

Spent with more than 500 certified U.S. Tier 1 diverse suppliers-certified diverse businesses that provide goods and services directly to Amazon to operate our businesses

358K+

U.S. employees have participated in upskilling programs since we announced our Upskilling Pledge in 2019

20K

Military veterans and military spouses hired in 2023, totaling over 100,000 hired through January 2024

13%

Decrease in carbon intensity

680M

Packages delivered using more than 24,000 electric delivery vehicles globally

#1

Largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy in the world for the fourth year in a row, according to BloombergNEF

75%

Reduction in food waste intensity-a measure of food waste as a percentage of total food handled by weight-in Europe operations and 28% reduction in U.S. operations compared to a 2021 baseline

1.16B

Items sold that are recognized by certifications in our Climate Pledge Friendly program, a 42% increase from 2022

$20M

Nearly

16K

Affordable homes created or preserved and nearly 35,000 residents supported through the Housing Equity Fund

76K

Amazon employees from

51 countries participated in our second Global Month of Volunteering

30%

Improvement in global Recordable

$1.3B

Invested toward pay increases for customer fulfillment and transportation employees in the U.S., bringing the average pay for those roles to over $20.50 per hour

9%

Decrease in average single-use plastic packaging weight per shipment across Amazon's global operations network

12%

Of packages globally shipped without additional Amazon packaging as part of our Ships in Product Packaging program

41%

Of the way toward meeting our AWS water positive goal to return more water to the communities where AWS operates than is used in direct operations

Catalyzed by founding members of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)'s Climate Gender Equity Fund,

  1. public-privatepartnership that leverages funding to scale climate finance that advances gender-equitable climate action

$16.8M

In cloud computing credits distributed to 125 organizations globally to promote equal access to health resources, totaling more than $32 million distributed to 229 organizations since 2021

Incident Rate in 2023 versus 2019

60%

Improvement in global Lost Time Incident Rate in 2023 versus 2019

Nearly

16.5K

Ukrainians globally, including refugees, received training through the AWS program ITSkills4U by the end of 2023

Carbon

The science is clear. Significant carbon emission reductions are required to avoid the most severe effects of climate change, restore biodiversity, protect vulnerable communities, and ensure a habitable planet for future generations. Climate change also has the potential to disrupt global supply chains and change the ways businesses operate today. We have an opportunity-andresponsibility-to use our size, scale, and resources to do our part to solve global challenges. In 2019, we co-founded and committed to The Climate Pledge-our goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. We are continually working to reduce emissions throughout our business, as well

as partnering across our supply chain and the industries in which we operate to share and scale what we've learned.

Goal

Reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040- 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement

3%

Reduction in absolute carbon emissions since 2022

13%

Decrease in carbon intensity since 2022

Goal

At least 100,000 electric delivery vans on the road by 2030, from Rivian and other manufacturers

19K+

Electric vans deployed in the U.S., Europe, and India

19K+

100K

Goal

Deploy 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in India by 2025

7.2K+

EVs deployed in India

7.2K+

10K

Goal

Inspire and empower others to sign The Climate Pledge and join us on a mission to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040

473

Signatories, up from 396 in 2022

The Climate Pledge signatories Amazon, Oak View Group, and National Hockey League (NHL) Seattle collaborated to build Climate Pledge Arena, the first International Living Future Institute zero-carbon certified sports and entertainment venue in the world.

Actions

100%

Of electricity consumed by Amazon was matched with renewable energy sources, up from 90% in 2022

 Up to

50%

More energy efficiency and up to 40% in cost savings with Inferentia2 chips over other comparable Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) chips

24K+

EVs globally, including over 11,800 in the U.S., over 7,200 in India, and over 3,000 in Europe

680M

Packages delivered by EVs globally

200M

Boxes and 226,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) avoided with Amazon Day delivery-a shipping option whereby Prime members choose a specific day of the week to receive orders- up from nearly 115 million boxes in 2022

Energy

Goal

Match 100% of the electricity consumed by our global operations with renewable energy by 2025-five years ahead of our original target of 20301

Actions

#1

Largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy in the world for the fourth year in a row, according to BloombergNEF

500+

Renewable energy projects announced across 27 countries, representing more than 28 gigawatts (GW) of carbon-free energy capacity, up from 401

2023 Amazon Executive Summary

7

Transitioning to carbon-free energy sources- which include renewable energy sources such as wind and solar as well as other sources such as nuclear power-is one of the most effective ways to lower Scope 2 emissions. It can also create real economic growth in communities where energy projects are built and operate, while helping advance the modernization and management of energy infrastructure. As our customers' needs for computing power, products, and services grow, so does our demand for energy. That means we must diversify our energy portfolio with additional reliable carbon- free sources, so we remain on track to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. Our goal

to match 100% of the electricity consumed by our global operations with renewable energy by 2025 is a milestone that is now part of our broader carbon-free energy strategy.

100%

Of electricity consumed by Amazon was matched with renewable energy sources, up from 90% in 2022

2023

100%

2022

90%

2021

85%

2020

65%

2019

42%

100%

projects in 2022 and 274 in 2021

1.3 GW

Energy storage capacity, up from 445 megawatts (MW) in 2022

$12B

Economic value that Amazon's solar and wind farm investments helped generate in communities around the world

39K+

Full-time-equivalent jobs created in 2022 as a result of Amazon's global solar and wind farm investments

Workers inspect a wind turbine in the Tehachapi Mountains in California, home to some of the largest wind turbines in the U.S.

1 As detailed in our Renewable Energy Methodology , to calculate the percentage of renewable energy powering Amazon's operations, we evaluate both the amount of renewable energy from Amazon's projects and the renewable energy in the grid. This total renewable energy is then compared to Amazon's total energy use.

Make Amazon device packaging 100% recyclable by 2023

90%

Of device packaging for products launched in 2023 is recyclable in the U.S., up from 79% in 2022

2023

90%

2022

79%

100%

Every day, we ship millions of orders around the globe, working hard to make sure our products reach customers safely and with the least amount of packaging necessary. Our customers want right- sized, recyclable packaging that minimizes waste and ensures damage-free delivery, which is why we aim to avoid unnecessary packaging whenever possible. When this is not an option, we optimize the type, material, and weight of our packaging to increase circularity, avoid waste, and reduce

carbon emissions-withoutsacrificing safetyStacks of our cardboard shipping boxes at a fulfillment center.

or functionality.

  1. In 2023, we included new programs in the scope for this metric. With inclusion of the new programs, the amount of packaging we avoided has increased. We previously reported saving more than 2 million metric tons from 2015 through 2022, but with the inclusion of the additional programs, actual savings was more than 3 million metric tons in 2022 and more than 4 million in 2023.
  2. Global includes the following countries and regions: the U.S., Canada, the UK, Europe, India, Japan, and emerging countries.
  3. Ships in Product Packaging was formerly called Ships in Own Container.

Actions

100%

Of outbound plastic delivery packaging, including plastic air pillows, was replaced with 100% household-recyclable paper filler at Amazon's first U.S. automated fulfillment center, in Euclid, Ohio, in October 2023

9%

Decrease in average single-use plastic packaging weight per shipment across Amazon's global operations network compared to 2022

43%

Reduction in average per-shipment packaging weight in the U.S., Canada, and the EU since 2015, representing 3 million metric tons of packaging material avoided2

80K+

Metric tons of single-use plastic packaging avoided globally since 2020

2023 Amazon Executive Summary

8

99.7%

Of mixed-material mailers, which contain both plastic and paper, replaced with recyclable paper alternatives in the U.S. and Canada

12%

Of packages globally shipped without additional

Amazon packaging as part of the Ships in Product Packaging program3, 4

 Nearly

12M

Products qualified for the Ships in Product Packaging program

100%

Of packaging material in Europe and India is household recyclable

Circularity

Reduce food waste by 50% across U.S. and Europe

operations by 20306

75%

Reduction in food waste intensity-a measure of

food waste as a percentage of total food handled

by weight-in Europe operations compared to a

2021 baseline

28%

Reduction in food waste intensity in U.S. operations compared to a 2021 baseline

Where possible, we give inventory an extended life, including by repairing or reselling items-and we help our sellers do the same.

2023 Amazon Executive Summary

9

Around the world, natural resource extraction and waste generation have grown significantly. In the last six years alone, the global economy consumed over half a trillion tons of materials-nearly as much as the materials consumed throughout the entire 20th century.5 As resources continue to be extracted, it is imperative for businesses to do all they can to prevent and reduce waste. At Amazon, we strive to be a responsible steward

of our planet's finite resources. We know that contributing to a circular economy will help mitigate the effects of climate change, reduce biodiversity loss, and alleviate other global challenges by decoupling economic activity from resource consumption. With this in mind, we are working to increase what we resell, reuse, and recycle across our business and to reduce what we ultimately send to landfills.

Actions

452

Whole Foods Market locations and 62 Amazon Fresh stores have active organics diversion programs to divert food waste

All final assembly sites worldwide for Echo, Kindle, Fire tablet, Fire TV devices, cables, and adapters achieved UL's Zero Waste to Landfill certification at Silver or better7

82%

Of all construction waste from the building of our second headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, was diverted from landfills

24%

More items were repaired worldwide in 2023 than in 2022

All device packaging sites in China achieved UL's Zero Waste to Landfill certification at Silver or better

14.6M

AWS hardware components were diverted from landfills by being recycled or sold into the secondary market for reuse

 Nearly

368M

Items were resold, liquidated, or donated in the U.S. and Europe by sellers with Amazon's help, a 42% increase compared to 2022

  1. Circularity Gap Report 2024 .
  2. Goal scope covers food that is considered inventory. It is measured with a food waste intensity metric that calculates the amount of food waste generated as a percentage of total food handled within Amazon.
  3. UL's Zero Waste to Landfill methodology defines Silver level sites as those diverting 90%-94% and Gold level sites as those diverting 95%-99% of waste.

Water

More than 2 billion people around the globe do not have access to safe drinking water, and roughly half the world's population experiences severe water scarcity for at least part of the year, due to climate change, population growth, and economic development.8 Amazon knows that responsible water management practices can mitigate water stress, which is a risk to not only our employees, customers, and communities, but also our business. We are committed to doing our part to help solve this rapidly growing challenge in the communities where we operate, as investment in local water resources is known to improve health, empower women, enable access to education, increase family income, and improve overall quality of life. To foster a more sustainable and resilient future, we are reducing our water footprint by conserving and reusing water across our on-site operations and throughout our communities. We're also working with nonprofit

Goal

AWS will be water positive by 2030, returning more water to communities than it uses in its direct operations9

41%

Of the way toward meeting its water positive goal

41%

100%

Actions

690K

People provided with clean water and sanitation through AWS and Amazon partnerships with Water.org and WaterAid

15

Water replenishment projects around the globe invested in by AWS as of the end of 2023

700K

Cubic meters of water loss avoided through a two- year monitoring pilot at 53 sites in the UK in 2022 and 2023. In 2024, we are expanding this project into the EU

0.18

Liters of water per kilowatt-hour (L/kWh) water use effectiveness (WUE) for AWS data centers, a 5% improvement from 2022 and a 28% improvement from 2021, demonstrating AWS's leadership in water use effectiveness among cloud providers

3.5B

Liters of water returned to communities from replenishment projects in 2023, with additional volume contracted and replenishment expected to grow annually to reach the 2030 water positive goal

90%

Of our North American fulfillment centers, sort centers, and grocery logistics sites had faucet aerators-screens that screw into faucets, adding air to the water to reduce overall water flow- installed

and public partners to increase fresh water availability in water-scarce regions.

In Northern Virginia, AWS collaborates with Stroud Water Research Center on stream-friendly projects that increase groundwater recharge and deliver better-protected water resources to more people in the Chesapeake Bay area.

  1. UN Water .
  2. Being water positive means AWS will return more water to communities and the environment than its direct operations use. AWS measures progress annually against this goal by adding together reused water and water from replenishment projects and dividing that number by total water withdrawal minus water from sustainable sources. As we improve water efficiency, we also reduce how much incoming water we use.

