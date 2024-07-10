2023
Introduction
Amazon is a global company with approximately
About Amazon
1.5 million full- and part-time employees worldwide and
operations in Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the
Middle East, and North America.
At Amazon, we combine data and science with passion and
invention. We set big goals and work backward to achieve
them, such as The Climate Pledge, our goal to reach net-
zero carbon emissions by 2040, 10 years ahead of the
Paris Agreement. We apply that same tenacity to how we
address some of the world's biggest environmental and
societal challenges, striving to make every day better for our
customers, employees, communities, and planet.
How to Navigate This Report
Look for these symbols throughout the report:
A link that directs you to a website
A link within the report
A link to a download
About This Report
This is our sixth annual report detailing progress against our goals and environmental, social, and governance topics. All financial figures are reported in U.S. dollars ($), unless otherwise stated. The data within this report reflects progress from January 1 through December 31, 2023, unless otherwise indicated. This report includes information about many business units and subsidiaries including AWS, Devices, Fresh, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Private Brands, Twitch, MGM Studios, and Ring.
Our 2023 Sustainability Report is structured into three main categories: Environment, Value Chain, and People. In the Environment section, we discuss scaling our work, partnering with others, and inventing new solutions to minimize our emissions, waste, and water use; increasing our use of carbon-free energy; and pioneering solutions to improve packaging, products, and the materials we use. In the Value Chain section, we discuss our commitment to respect the human rights of people connected to our global business, managing a responsible supply chain, creating sustainable products and using more sustainable materials, advancing supplier diversity, and having a positive impact on the communities where we operate. In the People section, we discuss our ambition to be Earth's best employer and the safest place to work in our industries, including our focus on creating positive employee experiences, prioritizing health and safety, and building inclusive experiences.
Framework Disclosures
In addition to this report, we share on our website our approach to sustainability governance and disclose our 2023 performance against reporting frameworks including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs).
Learn more in our 2023 Sustainability Reporting Framework Summary
Introduction
CSO Letter
How We Work
Goals Summary
2023 Year in Review
A Letter from Our Chief Sustainability Officer
At Amazon, we are always looking for ways to move faster, deliver the best possible customer experience, and innovate. We regularly hear from our customers, corporate partners, and employees how much they care about sustainability and social responsibility. For a company as diverse as Amazon, embedding these values into all of our businesses, products, and services-as well as how we deliver for our customers- has been an incredible undertaking, with much of it taking place behind-the-scenes.
Progress is likely easiest to spot in our Stores business. Our customers let us know that their Amazon packages are now arriving at their doorsteps faster, with less packaging, and delivered by more electric delivery vehicles than ever before. By regionalizing our operations and transportation networks in the U.S., we can now deliver items faster and at lower costs. This also allows us to minimize or avoid extra packaging altogether, while reducing the distance a package has to travel, cutting back on the carbon emissions associated with deliveries.
We also know our customers look to Amazon to be a leader among our peers. On renewable energy, we set an ambitious goal to match 100% of the electricity consumed by our global operations with renewable energy by 2030, and
we reached that goal in 2023-seven years early. As we look to the future, we are steadfast in our Climate Pledge commitment to be net-zero carbon across our operations by 2040. We will continue to lead and invest in creating carbon-free energy around the world at scale, including through solar, wind, nuclear, and other emerging energy technologies. Our progress toward a net-zero carbon business will not be linear, and each year as our various businesses grow and evolve, we will produce different results. These results will be influenced by significant changes to our business, investments in growth, and
meeting the needs of our customers. Through it all, we will remain steadfast as we invent, adapt, and will our way to meeting our commitment to The Climate Pledge.
We know that driving change means staying focused on bringing entire industries along with us. Over the past five years, we've done this by encouraging companies to join The Climate Pledge-and we're proud that over 500 have joined us and committed to be net-zero carbon 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. But we wanted to do more. Most recently, our sustainability team has been developing resources to share our expertise and help our suppliers build, measure, and act on their sustainability commitments. That's why we've launched the Amazon Sustainability Exchange, a free sustainability resource center that contains a number of Amazon's previously proprietary playbooks, templates, case studies, and science models, among other sustainability best practices.
Looking ahead, we know our customers look to us to be at the cutting edge of new and growing technologies and enable them for good. We're already deploying artificial intelligence (AI) in ways that benefit our customers directly, such as using it to right-size packaging and avoid waste. We're exploring a growing number of AI applications- whether it's monitoring and optimizing our energy use
or helping combat deforestation in Brazil. We also see an opportunity to use AI to address sustainability challenges at an unprecedented scale, all while delivering new solutions for our customers. Much work remains, and we're excited that Amazon is uniquely positioned to figure out how AI can help us address climate change in a more efficient and responsible way.
Most importantly, we need to continue to invest in talent and hire employees who can lead on sustainability. We're proud
of the wide range of sustainability-focused career paths we offer at Amazon, including engineers, scientists, content creators, building architects, and more. And for those whose jobs aren't directly within a sustainability field, we offer upskilling programs and affinity groups where our employees can learn more and get involved. It's thanks to the thousands of professionals working behind-the-scenes across Amazon that we are able to bring all of this amazing work to life.
I'm proud of the work that's underway, and truly excited for what's to come.
With gratitude,
Kara Hurst
Chief Sustainability Officer
Introduction
CSO Letter
How We Work
Goals Summary
2023 Year in Review
How We Work
Our Mission
To make customers' lives better and easier every day.
Our Business
We are committed to addressing sustainability at every stage of our value chain.
Our Operations
We oﬀer products and services-bothAmazon-branded and from many other brands and third-partysellers-in our Amazon stores, leveraging advanced transportation logistics to deliver globally. We also create entertainment content and, through AWS, provide the world's most widely adopted and comprehensive cloud oﬀering.
Our Supply Chain
We procure materials, commodities, components, ﬁnished goods, and services from a complex supplier network. We engage suppliers globally to align our expectations for respecting human rights; maintaining safe, inclusive workplaces; and promoting sustainable practices.
Our Employees
The approximately 1.5 million people in Amazon's global workforce are the key behind our successes-from enabling global fulﬁllment to delivering on sustainability initiatives. To support them in advancing
their own career goals, we oﬀer competitive pay and beneﬁts, upskilling and educational programs, and a workplace that promotes inclusion and diversity. Additionally, we use independent contractors and temporary personnel to supplement our workforce.
Our Communities
Amazon has a presence in communities around the world. We seek to be a good neighbor wherever we operate and to support local people and charitable organizations that meet on-the-ground needs. In particular, we leverage our scale, resources,
and expertise to address issues where we can have the greatest impact-namely aﬀordable housing, education, disaster relief, and food security.
Our Customers
We continually seek new and better ways to serve customers, oﬀering lower prices, more convenient services, and a larger selection of more sustainable products. We also help customers advance
their businesses and enable digital transformation through AWS, content development services, and advertising options. In addition, we support small businesses with access to Amazon's tools, resources, and network, helping them reach customers around the world.
Our Reporting Topics
We include a number of topics in our reporting. We view these topics as interconnected and recognize that our progress in one area can often help address challenges in another.
Carbon
Carbon-Free Energy
Packaging
Waste and Circularity
Water
Human Rights
Responsible Supply Chain
Sustainable Products and Materials
Supplier Diversity
Community Impact
Employee Experience
Health and Safety
Inclusive Experiences
Goals Summary
Goal
2022 Progress
2023 Progress
Status
Carbon
Reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040
70.74M metric tons CO2e*
68.82M metric tons CO2e
93.0 g CO e/$GMS†
80.8 g CO e/$GMS
2
2
Through The Climate Pledge, inspire and empower
396 signatories
473 signatories
others to join us on a mission to reach net-zero
carbon emissions by 2040
At least 100,000 electric delivery vans on the road
2.6K+ electric delivery vans
19K+ electric delivery vans
by 2030, from Rivian and other manufacturers
Deploy 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in India by 2025
3.8K+ EVs deployed
7.2K+ EVs deployed
Carbon-Free Energy
Match 100% of the electricity consumed by our
90% matched
100% matched
global operations with renewable energy by 2025-
five years ahead of our original target of 2030
Invest in wind and solar capacity equal to the energy
100% capacity procured
Achieved in 2022
used by all active Echo, Fire TV, and Ring devices
worldwide by 2025‡
Waste and Circularity
Reduce food waste by 50% across U.S. and Europe
82M meals donated globally
75% reduction in food waste
operations by 2030
intensity in Europe operations
and 28% in U.S. operations
compared to a 2021 baseline§
Water
AWS will be water positive by 2030
Goal set in 2022
41% progress toward meeting
Packaging
its water positive goal#
Make Amazon device packaging 100% recyclable
Achieved for 79% of
Achieved for 90% of
by 2023
product launches
product launches
* Carbon dioxide equivalent.
- Grams of carbon dioxide equivalent per dollar of gross merchandise sales.
- To understand what this goal should encompass, we model and measure the energy consumed by our devices in different types of use, then
project their total average global annual electricity consumption.
- Food waste intensity is a measure of food waste as a percentage of total food handled by weight.
- Water positive means AWS will return more water to communities than it uses in its direct operations. A number below 100% indicates AWS is still working to meet the water positive goal.
Goal
2022 Progress
2023 Progress
Status
Employee Experience
Invest $1.2 billion to upskill over 300,000
110K employees upskilled**
358K+ employees upskilled
U.S. Amazon employees by 2025
Inclusive Experiences
Hire 100,000 U.S. military veterans and military
78.5K veterans and
100K+ veterans and
spouses through 2024
spouses hired††
spouses hired‡ ‡
Conduct a racial equity audit to evaluate the impacts
Goal set in 2022
On track to be completed
of our policies, programs, and practices on hourly
in 2024
operations employees
Hire at least 5,000 refugees in the U.S. by the end
Goal set in 2022
~18K refugees hired in
of 2024
the U.S.
Provide training for 10,000 Ukrainians globally
Goal set in 2022
~16.5K Ukrainians received
through the AWS program ITSkills4U by 2024
training
Community Impact
Invest $2 billion to create and preserve more than
$1.6B committed and 11K
$1.8B committed and ~16K
20,000 affordable homes through 2025
homes created or preserved
homes created or preserved
Distribute up to $60 million in AWS cloud computing
$14M+ in cloud computing
$32M+ in cloud computing
credits to support organizations promoting health
credits distributed
credits distributed
equity globally by the end of 2024§ §
Help 29 million people globally grow their technical
13M people helped
21M people helped
skills by providing free cloud computing skills
training by 2025
Provide free artificial intelligence (AI) skills training
-
Goal set in 2023
to 2 million people globally by 2025
** In 2022, we reported progress for the Career Choice program in the U.S. In 2023, we expanded our reporting to include all in-scope upskilling programs in the U.S.
- † Progress from July 2021 through December 2022.
- ‡ Goal achieved in January 2024. Progress from July 2021 through January 2024.
- § In January 2024, AWS announced an additional $20 million in funding for the Health Equity Initiative, bringing the company's total commitment to $60 million in cloud credits.
2023 Year in Review
As we reflect on 2023, we are proud of the progress we made. We worked hard to reduce our environmental footprint, drive progress throughout our value chain, and create a safer, more inclusive place for people to work.
Environment
Value Chain
2023 Amazon Sustainability Report
7
People
3%
Reduction in absolute carbon emissions
100%
Of electricity consumed by Amazon matched with renewable energy sources, up from 90% in 2022
77
New signatories of The Climate Pledge, bringing the total to 473
3K
Assessments of suppliers of Amazon-branded products on their social and environmental performance
$4.3B
Spent with more than 500 certified U.S. Tier 1 diverse suppliers-certified diverse businesses that provide goods and services directly to Amazon to operate our businesses
358K+
U.S. employees have participated in upskilling programs since we announced our Upskilling Pledge in 2019
20K
Military veterans and military spouses hired in 2023, totaling over 100,000 hired through January 2024
13%
Decrease in carbon intensity
680M
Packages delivered using more than 24,000 electric delivery vehicles globally
#1
Largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy in the world for the fourth year in a row, according to BloombergNEF
75%
Reduction in food waste intensity-a measure of food waste as a percentage of total food handled by weight-in Europe operations and 28% reduction in U.S. operations compared to a 2021 baseline
1.16B
Items sold that are recognized by certifications in our Climate Pledge Friendly program, a 42% increase from 2022
$20M
Nearly
16K
Affordable homes created or preserved and nearly 35,000 residents supported through the Housing Equity Fund
76K
Amazon employees from
51 countries participated in our second Global Month of Volunteering
30%
Improvement in global Recordable
$1.3B
Invested toward pay increases for customer fulfillment and transportation employees in the U.S., bringing the average pay for those roles to over $20.50 per hour
9%
Decrease in average single-use plastic packaging weight per shipment across Amazon's global operations network
12%
Of packages globally shipped without additional Amazon packaging as part of our Ships in Product Packaging program
41%
Of the way toward meeting our AWS water positive goal to return more water to the communities where AWS operates than is used in direct operations
Catalyzed by founding members of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)'s Climate Gender Equity Fund,
- public-privatepartnership that leverages funding to scale climate finance that advances gender-equitable climate action
$16.8M
In cloud computing credits distributed to 125 organizations globally to promote equal access to health resources, totaling more than $32 million distributed to 229 organizations since 2021
Incident Rate in 2023 versus 2019
60%
Improvement in global Lost Time Incident Rate in 2023 versus 2019
Nearly
16.5K
Ukrainians globally, including refugees, received training through the AWS program ITSkills4U by the end of 2023
Environment
At Amazon, we combine data and science with passion and invention to drive everything we do. We are committed to and invested in sustainability because it's a win all around-it's good for the planet, for business, for our customers, and for our communities. We set big goals and work backward to achieve them. We are working to innovate and scale solutions that minimize our emissions, waste, and water usage; increase our use of carbon-free energy; and pioneer new approaches for packaging, materials, and products..
In This Section
9 Carbon
- Carbon-FreeEnergy
- Packaging
- Waste and Circularity
- Water
Carbon
The science is clear. Significant carbon emission reductions are required to avoid the most severe effects of climate change, restore biodiversity, protect vulnerable communities, and ensure a habitable planet for future generations. Climate change also has the potential to disrupt global supply chains and change the ways businesses operate today. We have an opportunity-andresponsibility-to use our size, scale, and resources to do our part to solve global challenges. In 2019, we co-founded and committed to The Climate Pledge-our goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. We are continually working to reduce emissions throughout our business, as well
as partnering across our supply chain and the industries in which we operate to share and scale what we've learned.
Goal
Reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040- 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement
3%
Reduction in absolute carbon emissions since 2022
13%
Decrease in carbon intensity since 2022
Goal
At least 100,000 electric delivery vans on the road by 2030, from Rivian and other manufacturers
19K+
Electric vans deployed in the U.S., Europe, and India
19K+
100K
Goal
Deploy 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in India by 2025
7.2K+
EVs deployed in India
7.2K+
10K
Goal
Inspire and empower others to sign The Climate Pledge and join us on a mission to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040
473
Signatories, up from 396 in 2022
The Climate Pledge signatories Amazon, Oak View Group, and National Hockey League (NHL) Seattle collaborated to build Climate Pledge Arena, the first International Living Future Institute zero-carbon certified sports and entertainment venue in the world.
Actions
100%
Of electricity consumed by Amazon was matched with renewable energy sources, up from 90% in 2022
Up to
50%
More energy efficiency and up to 40% in cost savings with Inferentia2 chips over other comparable Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) chips
24K+
EVs globally, including over 11,800 in the U.S., over 7,200 in India, and over 3,000 in Europe
680M
Packages delivered by EVs globally
200M
Boxes and 226,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) avoided with Amazon Day delivery-a shipping option whereby Prime members choose a specific day of the week to receive orders- up from nearly 115 million boxes in 2022
Our Approach
At Amazon, we think long term, take on grand challenges, and invent solutions to complex problems. These are some of the reasons we co-founded and committed to The Climate Pledge in 2019-our goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement-and have invited hundreds of companies to join us.
Amazon has a variety of businesses touching many sectors, some of which rely on carbon-intensive industries to provide critical goods and services to our customers. However, we believe the complexity of our business puts us in a unique position to be a leader in decarbonization strategies. We have an opportunity to demonstrate how achieving net- zero carbon emissions is possible across many sectors, while creating solutions that benefit our business as well as the industries in which we operate.
Foundationally, our strategy relies on embedding decarbonization initiatives and efficiency improvements across our business. Our comprehensive approach to reducing and avoiding carbon emissions focuses on key sectors of our business, including delivery and logistics; building construction and operations; servers and hardware; grocery, products, and devices; and packaging. Teams across Amazon are accountable for setting decarbonization plans that map back to Amazon's worldwide strategy because ownership and accountability are critical to operational success and managing complexity. We focus on four crosscutting initiatives to decarbonize our business:
- We select lower-carbonalternatives, such as lower- carbon concrete and steel in construction, and lower- emission fuels and vehicles in transportation. We use these alternatives where possible, based on a number of factors including cost, emissions reduction potential, and availability.
- We're transitioning toward carbon-freeelectricity, investing in renewables-rooftop solar installations on our buildings, and new, utility-scale wind and solar projects-as well as other carbon-free electricity sources, such as nuclear.
- We engage with suppliers to help reduce emissions from activities beyond our direct operations. We encourage them to set credible decarbonization goals, publicly share progress, and implement carbon reduction strategies throughout their operations and supply chains -and we are providing support to help our supply chain
take action.1
In addition to decarbonizing our own business, we are helping drive progress across industries. To do this, we focus on three accelerators:
• We invest in breakthrough technology by adopting
ready-to-scale solutions, as well as evaluating and
investing in emerging technologies that can help address
emissions from hard-to-abate sectors including aviation,
shipping, and building construction. Through direct
funding, we aim to advance our own progress toward
regulatory and policy issues. We seek to advance and incentivize decarbonization by supporting policies that scale lower-emission fuels, drive lower-emission vehicle deployment and infrastructure, advance the deployment of carbon-free energy, modernize the grid, and accelerate investments in clean technologies.
- We catalyze industry action. Through The Climate Pledge, Amazon brings together companies from around the world to drive collective action, cross-
sector collaboration, and engagement in initiatives that encourage industry action toward decarbonization.
In parallel to reducing and avoiding emissions throughout our business, we are also investing in carbon neutralization through additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets. As part of this effort, we are engaging in science-led collaborations to build credible neutralization initiatives that can be deployed at scale in the future.
- We focus first on driving efficiency across our operations to reduce and avoid emissions at scale. This includes improving transportation routing, increasing pack and fill rates, improving cloud-computing chip efficiency, adding Low Power Mode to devices, and installing energy-efficient lighting and HVAC solutions in buildings.
net-zero carbon emissions and help accelerate the
widespread adoption of new technologies by making
them more affordable and accessible.
• We support policies that drive decarbonization.
Amazon works with policymakers, governments,
nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), industry
associations, coalitions, and other partners on numerous
Watch how we embed sustainability initiatives throughout all aspects of our business.
