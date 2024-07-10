A Letter from Our Chief Sustainability Officer

At Amazon, we are always looking for ways to move faster, deliver the best possible customer experience, and innovate. We regularly hear from our customers, corporate partners, and employees how much they care about sustainability and social responsibility. For a company as diverse as Amazon, embedding these values into all of our businesses, products, and services-as well as how we deliver for our customers- has been an incredible undertaking, with much of it taking place behind-the-scenes. Progress is likely easiest to spot in our Stores business. Our customers let us know that their Amazon packages are now arriving at their doorsteps faster, with less packaging, and delivered by more electric delivery vehicles than ever before. By regionalizing our operations and transportation networks in the U.S., we can now deliver items faster and at lower costs. This also allows us to minimize or avoid extra packaging altogether, while reducing the distance a package has to travel, cutting back on the carbon emissions associated with deliveries. We also know our customers look to Amazon to be a leader among our peers. On renewable energy, we set an ambitious goal to match 100% of the electricity consumed by our global operations with renewable energy by 2030, and we reached that goal in 2023-seven years early. As we look to the future, we are steadfast in our Climate Pledge commitment to be net-zero carbon across our operations by 2040. We will continue to lead and invest in creating carbon-free energy around the world at scale, including through solar, wind, nuclear, and other emerging energy technologies. Our progress toward a net-zero carbon business will not be linear, and each year as our various businesses grow and evolve, we will produce different results. These results will be influenced by significant changes to our business, investments in growth, and

meeting the needs of our customers. Through it all, we will remain steadfast as we invent, adapt, and will our way to meeting our commitment to The Climate Pledge. We know that driving change means staying focused on bringing entire industries along with us. Over the past five years, we've done this by encouraging companies to join The Climate Pledge-and we're proud that over 500 have joined us and committed to be net-zero carbon 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. But we wanted to do more. Most recently, our sustainability team has been developing resources to share our expertise and help our suppliers build, measure, and act on their sustainability commitments. That's why we've launched the Amazon Sustainability Exchange, a free sustainability resource center that contains a number of Amazon's previously proprietary playbooks, templates, case studies, and science models, among other sustainability best practices. Looking ahead, we know our customers look to us to be at the cutting edge of new and growing technologies and enable them for good. We're already deploying artificial intelligence (AI) in ways that benefit our customers directly, such as using it to right-size packaging and avoid waste. We're exploring a growing number of AI applications- whether it's monitoring and optimizing our energy use or helping combat deforestation in Brazil. We also see an opportunity to use AI to address sustainability challenges at an unprecedented scale, all while delivering new solutions for our customers. Much work remains, and we're excited that Amazon is uniquely positioned to figure out how AI can help us address climate change in a more efficient and responsible way. Most importantly, we need to continue to invest in talent and hire employees who can lead on sustainability. We're proud