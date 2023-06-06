Amazon com : A look inside the AWS lab where retired data center hardware gets a second chance

AWS's reverse logistics program provides a sustainable path for components-all while maintaining the highest level of data security.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) operates a global network of leading-edge server rack technologies across its data centers. Despite being some of the most advanced servers in the world, eventually, like all hardware, they must be replaced. To extend the useful life of data center hardware, AWS sends all functional, sanitized, retired server racks and components to its reverse logistics hubs. There, server racks are securely demanufactured, and components are repaired and tested for reuse in our data centers.The program supports AWS's path to reaching net-zero carbon by 2040, as part of. AWS is embracing three circular economy principles for our server racks by designing for reusability, keeping equipment operating efficiently, and recovering value from securely decommissioned equipment through reuse, repair, and recycling. This allows AWS to keep resources at their highest value for as long as possible, avoiding waste generation from our global operations and reducing the use of raw materials and carbon emissions across our supply chain.Here's a step-by-step look at the AWS reverse logistics program's processes that make component reuse possible.