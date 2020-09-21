Amazon com : Air taxi firm Volocopter teams up with Schenker to deploy heavy-lift drones

BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - German aviation startup
Volocopter has teamed up with logistics group DB Schenker to
deploy its heavy-lift drones, in a project that will gather
vital practical flying experience before its air taxis enter
service.
Volocopter is one of a fleet of startups developing
battery-powered aircraft and, with full certification for its
air taxi still a few years away, it wants to put its VoloDrone
to work sooner.
The remote-controlled drone can lift a load of up to 200
kilograms (440 lb) and has a range of 40 kilometres (25 miles),
making it ideal for jobs such as delivering medicines to a
hospital or dropping off components at a factory.
"The logistics opportunity in the urban market is just as
big as the passenger market," Volocopter CEO Florian Reuter said
in an interview.
And, while e-commerce giant Amazon and others have
received U.S. approval to test drone deliveries to customers,
the Volocopter-Schenker partnership is aimed at
business-to-business.
"When people associate logistics with drones they always
think of the 3 kg, last-mile delivery to the doorstep," Reuter
said. "It's the middle mile, not the last mile, that we are
serving."
Schenker picked Volocopter after backing the nine-year-old
startup's 87 million euro ($103 million) funding round in
February. In total, Volocopter has raised 122 million euros from
investors.
"Drones are a technology that would allow us to rethink
supply chains for city logistics," said Schenker CEO Jochen
Thewes. "Our common goal is to have a commercial proof case up
and running in 2021."
Volocopter has just started selling tickets to fly on its
VoloCity air taxi, at 300 euros for a 15-minute spin. Yet
although the piloted aircraft has been put through its paces in
demonstration flights, fans will have to wait until it enters
commercial service.
Full certification from the European Union Aviation Safety
Agency (EASA) is expected for the 18-rotor VoloCity air taxi
towards the end of 2022. The VoloDrone, with a similar design,
should follow in 2023, Reuter said.
It will be possible to apply sooner for permits to fly the
VoloDrone on a case-by-case basis - a task that can easily be
handled by Schenker staff with basic training on a simulator.
"Any Schenker employee in a distribution centre will be able
to operate this," said Reuter. "It will be as common as having a
driving licence."
($1 = 0.8448 euros)
(Writing by Douglas Busvine)