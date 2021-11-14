Amazon com : All about Amazon shipping, delivery, pickup, and returns this holiday season

Order tracking: Even more ways to track deliveries in-app

Have you ever wanted to run an errand but worried you'd miss a package delivery? Or maybe you want to intercept and wrap a gift for your loved one before they discover it sitting at the front door. To help, Amazon has a number of ways to make it easy for customers to know when and where they will receive their deliveries.To track a package when it's out for delivery, customers can take advantage of. When the driver is close, customers can view the driver's progress on a map in real time. Customers can also see how many stops a driver has to make before arriving at their home. Amazon Map Tracking is a helpful tool for customers to grab any packages off the front porch right after they arrive.Whether it's a gift or not, customers can send tracking information to friends and family with. Once a package ships, customers can visit "Your Orders" on the Amazon shopping app, select their purchased item, and click "Share Tracking" on the tracking page. Customers can then easily send a link with the tracking information via text, email, or messaging apps such as WhatsApp. If the customer marked the item as a gift during checkout, Amazon Share Tracking allows the recipient to virtually unbox the item, send a thank-you email, and take advantage of other features-right from the Amazon app.When receiving deliveries-especially during the holidays-it's important that customers can find their packages before anyone else sees them.provides visual confirmation of a delivery. The feature sends customers a photo of their delivered package that shows where the package was placed. Amazon Photo on Delivery also serves as a notification to customers who wish to minimize the time a package is left unattended.For busy customers with a packed holiday schedule,provides a two- to four-hour estimated delivery window to help busy customers plan their day. Customers no longer need to worry about not being home when a package arrives. If they are running an errand, they have a better idea of when to return home to receive their delivery.All of these tracking features are available in the U.S. for packages delivered by Amazon delivery drivers and Delivery Service Partners. Customers can access these convenient features-each of which are powered by innovative technology-from the Amazon app on iOS or Android by enabling shipment notifications.