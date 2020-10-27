Amazon com : Announces First Fulfillment Center in Nebraska

New 700,000 square-foot site will be in greater Omaha area and create 1,000 full-time jobs

(NASDAQ: AMZN) – Amazon.com, Inc. announced plans to open its first fulfillment center in the state of Nebraska in Papillion.

The site, which is anticipated to launch in 2021, will create 1,000 full-time jobs with industry leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one. Employees will work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys.

Amazon is a great place to work with highly competitive pay, benefits from day one, and training programs for in-demand jobs. On top of Amazon’s industry-leading minimum starting wage of $15 per hour, full-time employees receive comprehensive benefits, including full medical, vision and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent company match, starting on day one. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility to support their growing families.

Amazon employees have access to innovative programs like Career Choice, where Amazon will pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon. Since the program’s launch, more than 25,000 employees across the globe have pursued degrees in game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology, to name a few.

Key Quotes

Alicia Boler Davis, Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment at Amazon

“We are thrilled to be opening our first fulfillment center in the great state of Nebraska and bringing 1,000 full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and benefits to greater Omaha. Amazon leverages its scale for good and makes investments to support communities. We appreciate the strong support from local and state leaders throughout the process, and we look forward to supporting the Nebraska community with great delivery options.”

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts

“Today’s announcement by Amazon is exciting news for Nebraska. Our state’s wonderful people and welcoming communities continue to attract major investments to the Good Life. Amazon’s fulfillment center will grow Nebraska by creating 1,000 great jobs. Winning the project demonstrates our state’s resilience and economic vitality despite challenges.”

David G. Brown, President and CEO, Greater Omaha Chamber

“It’s no coincidence why Amazon chose Greater Omaha, and Sarpy County specifically. This is a region that works together and aspires to more. When fully operational, this facility will add nearly $204 million to the local economy each year. That’s significant, and we’re excited and grateful for what’s ahead. Congratulations to everyone involved. We are proud to partner with you.”

Don Kelly, Sarpy County Board Chairman

“Sarpy County is the fastest growing county in the state, and that doesn’t happen by accident. It’s a team effort that requires commitment from the state, the county and the economic development community. We’re proud to partner with Amazon and so many great organizations to bring Amazon’s newest robotic fulfillment center to Sarpy County.”

Andrew Rainbolt, Executive Director, Sarpy County Economic Development Corporation

“We are beyond enthusiastic about the many great opportunities Amazon’s growing presence in Sarpy County offers. Amazon has invested more than $96 million into Nebraska since 2010. Today’s groundbreaking shows a continued commitment to collaboration between Amazon, the State of Nebraska, Sarpy County and the City of Papillion. Exciting things are definitely ahead, and we are grateful to the many, many individuals who worked together to make today happen.”

Papillion Mayor David Black

“We are proud of the spirit of collaboration that brings new business to our community; and, we are equally proud of the talented workforce we have at our disposal to fill the technical positions Amazon provides.”

Amazon in Nebraska

From 2010-2019, Amazon has invested more than $96 million in Nebraska, including infrastructure and compensation to employees in the state.

Amazon's investments in the state contributed an additional more than $69 million into the state’s economy over that same time period.

Using methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Amazon estimates its investments have created an additional 200+ indirect jobs on top of the company's current 500+ full- and part-time direct hires.

Amazon currently operates one delivery station and two Whole Foods Market locations in Nebraska.

Amazon’s worldwide fulfillment network supports businesses of all sizes through its Fulfillment by Amazon offering, and many of those local businesses are based in Nebraska. There are more than 6,000 independent authors and small and medium-sized businesses in the state growing their businesses and reaching new customers with Amazon.

