Amazon com : Bans Foreign Plant Sales to U.S. Amid Global Seed Mystery

By Jon Emont and Jesse Newman

Amazon.com Inc. is barring foreign sales of seeds into the U.S. after thousands of suspicious packets, many postmarked from China, arrived at households around the world this summer.

The move by Amazon comes as the mystery seeds led U.S. officials to raise alarms about the ease with which seed sales can occur on e-commerce sites, creating potential threats to U.S. agriculture.

Amazon informed foreign sellers that, effective Sept. 3, it would no longer allow the import into the U.S. of plant or seed products, according to an email viewed by The Wall Street Journal. The email said some overseas sellers would have their offers removed from Amazon the same day.

Amazon also updated its public rulebook to reflect the new policy, saying the importation of seeds into the U.S., or the sale of seeds within the U.S. by non-U.S. residents is prohibited.

On Saturday, a merchant based in East Asia who sells Chinese seeds to Amazon customers in the U.S. said that his product had been removed by Amazon.

In its email to foreign seed sellers informing them of its new policy, Amazon said the action was "part of our ongoing efforts to protect our customers and enhance the customer experience." A spokesperson for Amazon didn't immediately have further comment Saturday.

The policy change comes as multiple agencies, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Postal Service and state departments of agriculture are investigating the mysterious seed shipments.

In recent months, thousands of people around the U.S. received seeds in the mail they didn't order, most postmarked from China, and often marked as jewelry, toys or other goods. Canada and the U.K. have been among other countries experiencing the same phenomenon.

U.S. agricultural officials have said they are working with officials in China to determine who is sending the seed packages and to stop future shipments. China's Foreign Ministry said in July that mailing labels on the seed packages were forged and that China had asked the U.S. to send packages for investigation.

The USDA says it has worked with e-commerce companies for years to ensure they include information about USDA regulations on their sites, and to remove sellers that illegally imported agricultural material, including seeds. Since the mysterious mailings, however, USDA says it has ramped up this work.

"E-commerce has presented us with a unique challenge," Osama El-Lissy, a deputy administrator for the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, said in an interview on Wednesday. "These sellers must meet the U.S.' regulatory requirements."

Agriculture officials have been concerned the seeds could introduce invasive species, weeds, pests or diseases that might harm U.S. agriculture. On Wednesday, Mr. El-Lissy said the USDA had received nearly 20,000 reports from seed recipients and collected some 9,000 packages. USDA has so far assessed over 2,500 of those packages, he said.

Mr. El-Lissy said USDA has identified seeds of several noxious weeds, including those called dodder and water spinach, diseases called pospiviroid and spindle tuber viroid disease, and a few pests of significance including an immature wasp and a larval seed beetle.

As it collects the seed packages, sent to people across all 50 states, USDA has been routing them to botanists, who are examining the seeds to determine their species and whether any are on a federal list of noxious weeds, which are potentially harmful. Seeds may then be sent to a Maryland laboratory for DNA testing to determine whether they carry pathogens that can cause plant diseases.

Mr. El-Lissy said the findings to date haven't sparked significant concern, or necessitated the enactment of a federal emergency response plan. Still, he said, the USDA is very concerned about the potential that one or more of the seed packages could contain a threat to U.S. agriculture. The agency can take steps to increase pest surveillance and prepare to respond quickly should it detect something in an agricultural region or the environment, Mr. El-Lissy said.

Authorities say the exact purpose of sending the unsolicited seed packages remains unclear but that a leading explanation is that they are part of a "brushing scam." In these scams vendors selling through online retailers like Amazon pay "brushers" to place orders for their products, shipping packages with low-value or no contents to strangers. Brushers then pose as the buyers and post fake customer reviews to boost the vendor's sales, sometimes posting the reviews to other products.

In addition to being useful in brushing, seeds are also highly lucrative as a genuine e-commerce product, according to sellers based in China and elsewhere in Asia. High margins make the seed business attractive to foreign sellers, as a seed packet that costs $1.50 to buy from Chinese suppliers can retail for around $10 on Amazon, one seller said. Shipping fees are negligible on the ultralight packages.

Amazon's removal of seed offers is to take place in stages, per the Sept. 3 email to foreign seed sellers. Foreign merchants who ship their seeds directly to U.S. customers will have their offers removed immediately. Those who rely on Amazon to fulfill their orders -- and have inventory stored in Amazon warehouses -- will have their offers removed starting Sept. 30, according to the email.

