The Freevee documentary 'Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens' has won Amazon's first Environmental Media Association Award. Hear from the producer. [...]

This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 29 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2024 19:25:04 UTC.