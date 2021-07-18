Amazon com : Bezos and crewmates prepare for inaugural Blue Origin space flight

July 18 (Reuters) - Billionaire American businessman Jeff
Bezos and his three crewmates are engaging in a crash course of
training on Sunday in preparation for his company Blue Origin's
inaugural flight to the edge of space planned for Tuesday.
The suborbital launch from a site in the high desert plains
of West Texas marks a crucial test for Blue Origin's New Shepard
spacecraft, a 60-foot-tall (18.3 meters) and fully autonomous
rocket-and-capsule combo that is central to plans by Bezos to
tap a potentially lucrative space tourism market.
The planned 11-minute trip from the company's Launch Site
One facility is set to include the oldest person ever to go to
space - 82-year-old trailblazing female aviator Wally Funk - and
the youngest - 18-year-old physics student Oliver Daemen https://www.reuters.com/article/us-space-exploration-blueorigin/teenager-to-fly-with-bezos-in-inaugural-space-tourism-flight-idUSKBN2EL1ZJ?feedType=RSS&feedName=technologyNews.
Joining them for Blue Origin's launch will be Bezos, the
founder and current executive chairman https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/whats-next-amazons-bezos-look-his-instagram-2021-07-03
of Amazon.com Inc, and his brother Mark Bezos.
The mission https://www.blueorigin.com/news-archive/first-human-flight-updates
would represent the world's first unpiloted flight to space
with an all-civilian crew. Blue Origin will have none of its
staff astronauts https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/bezos-blue-origin-make-history-with-unpiloted-civilian-space-flight-2021-07-14
or trained personnel onboard.
New Shepard is due to launch nine days after rival Richard
Branson's space tourism company, Virgin Galactic, successfully
carried out a suborbital flight https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/virgin-galactics-branson-ready-space-launch-aboard-rocket-plane-2021-07-11
from New Mexico with the British billionaire inside its rocket
plane.
Blue Origin's training program, according to the company,
includes safety briefings, a simulation of the spaceflight, a
review of the rocket and its operations, and instruction on how
to float around the craft's cabin after the capsule sheds
Earth's gravity.
The training "will help you feel comfortable and prepared
for spaceflight and your responsibilities as an astronaut," Blue
Origin said in material describing the sessions.
New Shepard, which cannot be piloted from inside the
spacecraft, is named for Alan Shepard, who in 1961 became the
first American in space during a suborbital flight as part of
NASA's pioneering Mercury program.
New Shepard, like Virgin Galactic's flight, will not enter
into orbit around Earth, but will take the crew some 62 miles up
(100 km) before the capsule returns by parachute. Virgin
Galactic's flight reached 53 miles (86 km) above Earth.
Billionaire businessman Elon Musk's space transportation
company, SpaceX, is pledging to go even higher in September,
sending an all-civilian crew for a several-day orbital flight
aboard its Crew Dragon capsule.
Illustrating tensions in the high-stakes "billionaire space
race," Blue Origin has described Virgin Galactic as falling
short of the 62-mile-high-mark (100 km) - called the Kármán line
- set by an international aeronautics body as defining the
boundary between Earth's atmosphere and space.
The U.S. space agency NASA and the U.S. Air Force both
define an astronaut as anyone who has flown higher than 50 miles
(80 km), as Branson achieved with his flight.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Will
