Amazon com : Black history in the making

Get to know some of the Black creators who are innovating with Amazon.



To celebrate Black History Month, we caught up with some up-and-coming entrepreneurs and innovators in the Black community to ask about what inspires them and sparks joy, what challenges them, their hopes for the future, and more. Meet the individuals who are changing the world-and making history.

'The status quo is unacceptable.'



Lenore Champagne Beirne is an entrepreneur and founder of Bright Ventures-who in times of challenge finds joy in seeing the Black community unite, be it for social change or simply for togetherness and healing. 'That's joyful to witness, even when the catalyst is grief,' she said. She takes her role as culture shifter seriously, reflecting on the legacy of her own father, who, as a pioneering Black entrepreneur, is a 'constant source of inspiration.' Her advice for aspiring Black creators? 'Honor yourself, trust yourself, push yourself. And never stop learning.'

'When others count you out, show them they don't know how to count.'



Growing up in challenging circumstances, Quanique Toston was determined not to become a statistic. 'Instead of being consumed by it all, those life lessons gave me the motivation to strive for greatness.' With an adventurous spirit and the support of her faith, Toston defied the overwhelming odds to become a successful entrepreneur as the founder of LQ Logistics, an Amazon Delivery Service Partner. Toston believes strongly in the power of Black entrepreneurship to improve society and help close the racial wealth gap. She said the idea of Black success should be the norm, not the exception. 'It should not be a 'wow' moment when our culture is spotlighted.' She encourages her fellow Black entrepreneurs to take risks, and she cautions that, although not every dream may end up being a success, 'Don't let that stop you from dreaming.'

'It's OK to start small. Just do it.'



Black History Month is a time of gratitude and inspiration for Lourdes Liz, founder of skincare company 16J Organics and a firm believer in the power of Black business. 'It is vital that we encourage younger generations to pursue entrepreneurial careers,' she said. While some may feel overwhelmed by their lack of resources, she encourages them to press on. 'Start with what you can do right now.' Liz hopes more Black people will consider taking the first step into owning a business, considering the crucial role Black-owned businesses can play in strengthening Black communities. 'Feeding jobs into our local economies strengthens our community, our voices, and our political empowerment.' Today, Liz is hopeful about her own legacy. 'If I could inspire others to take that first baby step in launching their business, I would be happy.'

'Nothing is impossible.'



Sometimes inspiration springs from the most ordinary of circumstances. When Johny Delvar and Christopher Mundy observed their neighbors struggling to carry multiple food items on their way to friends' houses and family events, inspiration struck: 'We decided there had to be a better way.' And so Lock It Plates was born. It's no surprise that the original inspiration came in the observation of a simple act of community like sharing a meal, given the co-founders' belief in the power of Black community. They say it's crucial to encourage more Black innovators to pursue their ideas, and representation is a key factor. 'If there are people in leadership roles who look similar to you-share similar background and experiences as you-that gives you hope.' So, what gives them joy? 'Joy is like peace; you have to have it deep within.'

'All of the contributions that Black people have made… can't be contained to just one month.'



Latasha Gillespie is the Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Amazon Studios-as well as creator of the Howard Entertainment program, which aims to create opportunity for Black students in the entertainment industry. She believes that innovation and entrepreneurship are in the very DNA of Black people. 'Necessity is the mother of invention,' she said. She also believes that within Black innovation lies the power to change the world. 'Black people define culture. We create a culture and then freely share it.' Gillespie wants to hand down the best possible world to future generations, and she hopes that the legacy of Black people is one of hope and cultural autonomy. 'It's crucial today that we not only own our own businesses, but that we own our own homes, our own stories and narratives.'

'It's correctable.'



There can be a high cost to 'living Black' in America, and Shawn D. Rochester is on a mission to prove it. In his book, 'The Black Tax,' he describes the weighty financial burden that centuries of oppression have placed on the backs of the Black community-and he offers a solution. 'People need to see what's being lost with all of this discriminatory behavior.' He also points out the need for a change in the popular image of Black people: 'It's like a funhouse [mirror]. It's all distorted. That's not who you are.' Though he acknowledges serious hurdles in the path of progress for Black people, including major gaps in unemployment rates and not enough Black-owned businesses, he remains optimistic. 'That motivates me. I think it's correctable.'

'If I put in the work and time, I can solve any problem.'



The virtue of 'getting better' has always been important to Tony Weldon, a Commercial Architect for AWS Cloud who said he approaches business the same way he approaches a mile run. 'I view challenges as opportunities to demonstrate improvement.' Similarly, he believes that the Black community, and society in general, can benefit from the continued empowerment of Black business owners. 'If we cultivate this talent instead of stifling it, it's a win for everyone.' Reflecting on the past, and the somewhat random nature of his career experience, he offers the following advice for aspiring Black entrepreneurs: 'Don't be afraid to experiment. Make mistakes.'

'Black culture is Black people being themselves.'

Supporting her community is something Angelina Howard, Senior Product Manager for Amazon Digital Video Games, is passionate about-particularly during the challenging times of 2020. 'Being able to leverage my voice and platform to push for change gave me a lot of motivation to not give up.' As former President of Amazon's Black Employee Network, Howard has been a dedicated advocate for BIPOC employees and continues to push for inclusion and representation at all levels within Amazon and in the community at large. Howard is optimistic, predicting a near future where Black platforms are empowered to 'showcase and benefit from their culture instead of asking permission.'