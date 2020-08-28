Amazon com : Buys Record 1,800 Electric Vans From Mercedes

By Dieter Holger

Amazon.com Inc. placed Mercedes-Benz AG's largest order of electric vans yet, building on its pledge to electrify its delivery fleet that took off early last year after its investment in an electric-car startup.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant said Friday that it would buy 1,800 electric vans for its European fleet from the Daimler AG-owned German car maker. A spokeswoman said the "vast majority" of the vans start deliveries this year, but didn't provide specifics.

Amazon bought two types of vans from Mercedes: Around 1,200 of Mercedes's eSprinter and 600 of the smaller eVito. Financial details of the deal weren't disclosed.

The company pledged last year to make its delivery fleet carbon-neutral within two decades and run completely on renewable energy by 2025, as it faces pressure from employees, investors and customers over how its shipping adds to climate change.

Early last year, Amazon led a $700 million funding round in Detroit-based electric-car startup Rivian Automotive LLC and later said it would buy 100,000 electric trucks from the company for its U.S. fleet.

