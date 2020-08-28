Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : Buys Record 1,800 Electric Vans From Mercedes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 03:15am EDT

By Dieter Holger

Amazon.com Inc. placed Mercedes-Benz AG's largest order of electric vans yet, building on its pledge to electrify its delivery fleet that took off early last year after its investment in an electric-car startup.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant said Friday that it would buy 1,800 electric vans for its European fleet from the Daimler AG-owned German car maker. A spokeswoman said the "vast majority" of the vans start deliveries this year, but didn't provide specifics.

Amazon bought two types of vans from Mercedes: Around 1,200 of Mercedes's eSprinter and 600 of the smaller eVito. Financial details of the deal weren't disclosed.

The company pledged last year to make its delivery fleet carbon-neutral within two decades and run completely on renewable energy by 2025, as it faces pressure from employees, investors and customers over how its shipping adds to climate change.

Early last year, Amazon led a $700 million funding round in Detroit-based electric-car startup Rivian Automotive LLC and later said it would buy 100,000 electric trucks from the company for its U.S. fleet.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@wsj.com; @dieterholger

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.22% 3400 Delayed Quote.84.00%
DAIMLER AG -0.42% 42.85 Delayed Quote.-12.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
03:30aAMAZON COM : Mercedes gets big electric van order from Amazon
AQ
03:24aAmazon orders 1,800 Mercedes-Benz electric vans for European deliveries
RE
03:15aAMAZON COM : Buys Record 1,800 Electric Vans From Mercedes
DJ
03:02aAMAZON COM : Mercedes-Benz Joins The Climate Pledge and Delivers More Than 1,800..
BU
02:48aIn wake of shootings, retailers respond to consumer interest in Black-owned b..
RE
02:37aFeel-good hit 'Fall Guys' knocks out the competition on PlayStation, PC
RE
01:00aU.S. big tech dominates stock market after monster rally, leaving investors o..
RE
12:45aFuture Enterprises to seal Reliance Retail deal on Saturday - ET
RE
12:28aU.S. big tech dominates stock market after monster rally, leaving investors o..
RE
08/27EXCLUSIVE : Facebook says Apple rejected its attempt to tell users about App Sto..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 368 B - -
Net income 2020 15 937 M - -
Net cash 2020 51 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 109x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 703 B 1 703 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,49x
EV / Sales 2021 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 3 668,59 $
Last Close Price 3 400,00 $
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Clark Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.84.00%1 703 025
JD.COM, INC.125.09%125 433
WAYFAIR INC.266.59%32 248
ETSY, INC.176.23%15 144
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL76.95%10 416
MONOTARO CO., LTD.46.60%9 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group