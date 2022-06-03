Amazon com : CEO of Worldwide Consumer, Dave Clark, resigns after 23 years

This morning, Andy Jassy sent the following note to the company's leadership and encouraged them to share with their teams.

After 23 years with Amazon, Dave Clark has decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities. His last day in the office will be July 1.

Dave joined our Operations Pathways Program in May 1999-just a day after graduating from his MBA program-and he took the leap from teaching music to helping us build and scale our Consumer Operations. Dave has had an increasingly large impact across the company, starting as an Operations Manager in Kentucky, growing to a GM in the Northeast, stepping up to lead WW Operations, and then eventually leading all of WW Consumer. He's led teams who've designed several generations of FCs, built out Amazon's transportation network from scratch, and has developed significant talent throughout the organization.

Please join me in thanking Dave for his many accomplishments over the years at Amazon and especially for what he's delivered for customers. The past few years have been among the most challenging and unpredictable we've faced in the history of Amazon's Consumer business, and I'm particularly appreciative of Dave's leadership during that time.

As we shared last week during our annual shareholder meeting, we still have more work in front of us to get to where we ultimately want to be in our Consumer business. To that end, we're trying to be thoughtful in our plans for Dave's succession and any changes we make. I expect to be ready with an update for you over the next few weeks.

While change is never easy, I'm optimistic about the plan that the Consumer team has built and have confidence that if we stay focused on executing it, we'll deliver the right experiences for customers and results for the business.

Please feel free to cascade to your leaders and teams.

Thanks,

Andy