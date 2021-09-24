Log in
Amazon com : Cancer survivor (and Alexa fan) celebrates his fourth birthday with Amazon

09/24/2021 | 11:22am EDT
Amazon's Hanover, Maryland delivery station surprises a young birthday boy and strives to support children fighting cancer.

This September, Chris Milecki turns four years old. He loves being outdoors, riding his scooter, and spending time with his little brother. He also loves playing music and dancing with Alexa.

Chris's fondness for Alexa dates back to when he was just 17-months-old, when he was diagnosed with leukemia. To help comfort him, Chris's parents brought their Echo deviceinto his hospital room where they used Alexa to listen to music, play games, and read stories. Fast forward to today: Chris has been in remission for nine months. His mother, Mandi, recently let us know that because Chris has started receiving packages at the Amazon Hub Locker close to where they live-he's now fascinated by not just Alexa, but also where his deliveries come from.

To celebrate Chris's fourth birthday and his being cancer-free for nine months, Amazon's Hanover, Maryland delivery station made a special delivery-a new bike and his own Amazon uniform, including a blue badge-to surprise him. Additionally, in recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Amazon Goes Gold, Amazon's Central Maryland facilities collected more than $6,000 worth of games, pajamas, and pacifiers to donate to Johns Hopkins Children's Center in Baltimore in Chris and his family's honor.

We are incredibly happy that Chris is able to celebrate two amazing milestones, and that Amazon was able to be a part of his journey.

To continue honoring Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and to support pediatric cancer research, you can use your Alexa-enabled device to make a donation. Just say, "Alexa, make a donation to Children's Oncology Group," which is the world's largest organization exclusively devoted to childhood and adolescent cancer research. You can also say, "Alexa, make a donation to Children's National Hospital" or any one of our Amazon Goes Gold partners.

Chris got his very own Amazon employee badge.
Chris and his father enjoyed "driving" the Amazon delivery van.
Chris in his new Amazon uniform, alongside some of our employees who brought his surprise to life.

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 15:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
