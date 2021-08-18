Amazon com : Checkers trials South Africa's first cashierless grocery store

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Upmarket South African
grocery chain Checkers is testing a store without checkout
counters, the first cashierless food store in the country
allowing shoppers to walk out without waiting in line to pay.
The new store reflects a strategy by Checkers parent
Shoprite Holdings to use technology to provide more
convenient retailing and monitor customer behaviour, the company
said on Wednesday.
The trial store within company offices in Cape Town has only
40 products such as snacks and sandwiches and will initially
only be available to employees. Shoprite is still developing
algorithms to recognise products and increase accuracy.
Yet the trial represents a challenge to rival chains as
Checkers aims to grab a bigger slice of the high-end food retail
market, traditionally dominated by Woolworths Holdings.
In a cashierless store, customers scan a smartphone app to
enter, then cameras and sensors track what they remove from the
shelves. The retailer then bills the customer using credit or
debit cards on file.
Amazon.com Inc pioneered the concept through its
Amazon Go chain.
"The team has set out to use data and tech to solve retail
problems," Neil Schreuder, chief of strategy and innovation for
Shoprite said.
"The idea is ... inspired by some of the global leaders in
this space, that say could we imagine a store where customers
don't have to queue (at the checkout) because it's a constant
pain point."
Shoprite also unveiled a 250-strong digital business unit
called ShopriteX to provide what it said would be increasingly
enhanced customer experiences through technology, data science
and innovation.
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by David Holmes)