  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/13 04:00:00 pm
3293.97 USD   -0.29%
04:46pDow, S&P close at records as Disney offsets drop in sentiment
RE
04:11pFacebook, Amazon seek U.S. approval to operate undersea data cable
RE
02:56pDisney helps lift Dow, S&P 500 to records
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : Chevron delays office return in California, Texas due to Delta spread - Bloomberg News

08/13/2021 | 06:03pm EDT
The logo of Chevron is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York

(Reuters) - Oil major Chevron Corp is postponing the full return of employees to its headquarters in San Ramon, California, and its largest office in Houston due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The company had planned a return to its headquarters in September but is now "monitoring regional case rates for improvement to determine a new return date," Bloomberg reported, citing an emailed statement from Chevron.

Chevron did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Chevron joins a clutch of companies like Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc which have delayed their return-to-office dates because the resurgence in coronavirus cases.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.29% 3293.97 Delayed Quote.1.43%
FACEBOOK INC 0.15% 363.18 Delayed Quote.32.76%
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 476 B - -
Net income 2021 27 230 M - -
Net cash 2021 57 789 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 62,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 673 B 1 673 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,39x
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Last Close Price 3 293,97 $
Average target price 4 170,94 $
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.1.43%1 673 026
JD.COM, INC.-19.76%109 107
WAYFAIR INC.40.19%32 892
ETSY, INC.8.62%24 460
ALLEGRO.EU SA-26.21%16 430
MOMO.COM INC.267.82%12 235