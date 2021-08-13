Amazon com : Chevron delays office return in California, Texas due to Delta spread - Bloomberg News

The company had planned a return to its headquarters in September but is now "monitoring regional case rates for improvement to determine a new return date," Bloomberg reported, citing an emailed statement from Chevron.

Chevron did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Chevron joins a clutch of companies like Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc which have delayed their return-to-office dates because the resurgence in coronavirus cases.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)