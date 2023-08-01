With Amazon Clinic, customers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. can receive convenient, affordable, and trusted care from the comfort of home.

Last November, we introduced Amazon Clinic, a virtual health care marketplace that makes it easy for customers to quickly get the care they need for more than 30 common health concerns like urinary tract infections, pink eye, and erectile dysfunction.

Meet Amazon Clinic, now available nationwide

Customers love the convenience of Amazon Clinic, giving it a 96% customer satisfaction rating, and they often reach out to us to share their experiences:

"I woke up with pink eye and had prescription eye drops called in to my pharmacy within 15 minutes. I had the eye drops in hand two hours after I woke up." -Shannon R.

"Amazon Clinic was incredibly easy and convenient to get my thyroid medication refilled. No hidden fees, no in-person visit. For someone without health insurance, the cost was the absolute best part." -Catherine M.

Today, we're excited to announce that Amazon Clinic is now available to customers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., offering more people easy access to licensed clinicians for virtual care.

In addition to message-based consultations in 34 states, Amazon Clinic now supports video visits nationwide. Amazon Clinic offers customers 24/7 access to clinicians directly through Amazon.com and the Amazon mobile app.

At Amazon, we want to make it dramatically easier for people to get and stay healthy, and we're doing that by helping customers get the care and medications they need in the way that is most convenient for them.

As a doctor, I've seen firsthand that patients want to be healthy but lack the time, tools, or resources to effectively manage their care. Amazon provides multiple health services to provide the choice, convenience, and continuity of care customers need when it comes to their health.

Amazon Clinic removes barriers by helping customers treat their everyday health concerns wherever they are, at any time of day. And, they can see the cost before they start the visit.

To get treatment, customers simply visit Amazon Clinic on the Amazon websiteor Amazon mobile app. There, they can compare response times and prices from multiple telehealth provider groups, complete an intake form, and connect with their chosen provider.

Depending on the state in which they are located, customers can connect via messaging or video call-all without an appointment or insurance. Through Amazon Clinic's secure message portal or video call, the clinician will provide a recommended treatment plan, which may include a prescription.

Customers have the flexibility of filling their medication at Amazon Pharmacywith free shipping or at any other pharmacy of their choice.

By creating a healthcare experience that is transparent and simple, we hope to make health care more accessible for all. We're excited to bring Amazon Clinic to even more customers, and we're working hard to make even more conditions available for treatment in the coming months.

Learn more and get started at Amazon Clinic.

Read more about how privacy is built into Amazon Clinic's core.