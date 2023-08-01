Last November, we introduced Amazon Clinic, a virtual health care marketplace that makes it easy for customers to quickly get the care they need for more than 30 common health concerns like urinary tract infections, pink eye, and erectile dysfunction.
Customers love the convenience of Amazon Clinic, giving it a 96% customer satisfaction rating, and they often reach out to us to share their experiences:
"I woke up with pink eye and had prescription eye drops called in to my pharmacy within 15 minutes. I had the eye drops in hand two hours after I woke up." -Shannon R.
"Amazon Clinic was incredibly easy and convenient to get my thyroid medication refilled. No hidden fees, no in-person visit. For someone without health insurance, the cost was the absolute best part." -Catherine M.
Today, we're excited to announce that Amazon Clinic is now available to customers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., offering more people easy access to licensed clinicians for virtual care.
In addition to message-based consultations in 34 states, Amazon Clinic now supports video visits nationwide. Amazon Clinic offers customers 24/7 access to clinicians directly through Amazon.com and the Amazon mobile app.
At Amazon, we want to make it dramatically easier for people to get and stay healthy, and we're doing that by helping customers get the care and medications they need in the way that is most convenient for them.
As a doctor, I've seen firsthand that patients want to be healthy but lack the time, tools, or resources to effectively manage their care. Amazon provides multiple health services to provide the choice, convenience, and continuity of care customers need when it comes to their health.
Amazon Clinic removes barriers by helping customers treat their everyday health concerns wherever they are, at any time of day. And, they can see the cost before they start the visit.
To get treatment, customers simply visit Amazon Clinic on the Amazon websiteor Amazon mobile app. There, they can compare response times and prices from multiple telehealth provider groups, complete an intake form, and connect with their chosen provider.
Depending on the state in which they are located, customers can connect via messaging or video call-all without an appointment or insurance. Through Amazon Clinic's secure message portal or video call, the clinician will provide a recommended treatment plan, which may include a prescription.
Customers have the flexibility of filling their medication at Amazon Pharmacywith free shipping or at any other pharmacy of their choice.
By creating a healthcare experience that is transparent and simple, we hope to make health care more accessible for all. We're excited to bring Amazon Clinic to even more customers, and we're working hard to make even more conditions available for treatment in the coming months.
Amazon Clinic offers affordable and convenient virtual care for more than 30 common health conditions-it's great when you need to get treatment quickly from home or on the go, and you'll always know the cost of a visit up front.
One Medicalis a membership-based primary care organization that combines in-person care with 24/7 on-demand virtual health services. Members enjoy seamless access to comprehensive care with primary care providers that support them on their health journey across every stage of life.
Amazon Pharmacyis a full-service pharmacy in the Amazon.comstore. Customers can use Amazon Pharmacy to purchase medications prescribed by their doctor and have them delivered to their door, with free two-day delivery for Prime members. Amazon Pharmacy accepts a wide range of insurance plans, or Prime members can save with RxPassor Prime Rx.
- How does Amazon Clinic work?Amazon Clinic is a virtual health care marketplace available to adults 18-64, that connects customers to third-party, licensed clinicians to help manage common health conditions like urinary tract infections, pink eye, and erectile dysfunction.
Customers can select the provider that best meets their schedule and budget, then connect directly via a message or video-based consultation for treatment by their chosen clinician. Message-based visits are available in 34 states, and video visits are available nationwide. Clinic is available 24/7 on the Amazon website and mobile app, offering health care that's as convenient as shopping at Amazon.
- How much does Amazon Clinic cost?Each third-party telehealth provider sets its own prices, and prices vary for each treatment. To compare prices, visit the condition page for the treatment you're interested in. On average, Amazon Clinic messaging-based consultations cost $35, and video visits cost $75. Customers can use FSA or HSA dollars to cover the visit cost.
- Which provider groups are available on Amazon Clinic?Wheel, SteadyMD, Curai Health, and Hello Alpha currently provide care through Amazon Clinic.
- Does Amazon Clinic accept insurance?Amazon Clinic does not accept insurance at this time; however, medication prescribed by clinicians may be covered by insurance.
- How will Amazon Clinic use my health information?Amazon is committed to protecting our customers' privacy like we would our own, and we take our responsibility for safeguarding protected health information ("PHI") very seriously. Amazon Clinic is compliant with HIPAA and all other applicable laws and regulations related to privacy.
Amazon Clinic uses PHI (such as medical history, diagnoses, treatments, current medical condition, and use of prescription medications) to enable our third-party telehealth providers to provide health care services to customers and in support of patient care, as permitted by law. More information about Amazon Clinic's approach to privacy can be found here.
- Why does Amazon Clinic ask customers to sign a HIPAA authorization?We ask for a HIPAA authorization to make things easier for customers. The Amazon Clinic HIPAA authorization allows Amazon Clinic to retain customer Protected Health Information ("PHI"), like treatment plans and visit history, on behalf of Clinic customers, in support of their care. The HIPAA authorization ensures that health care providers on Clinic can provide continuity of care. For example, if the health care provider who treats a customer is not available as an option when they return to Amazon Clinic, the HIPAA authorization allows Amazon Clinic to retain the customer's PHI and share it with their new health care provider.
This allows Amazon Clinic to efficiently and effectively treat the returning customer's health concern without requiring them to provide duplicate information and past visit history. We believe this allows for the best patient experience. Customers have the option to accept or decline the Clinic HIPAA authorization before getting treatment. Customers can also revoke their HIPAA authorization at any time by visiting clinic.amazon.com/privacy.
