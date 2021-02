Amazon.com shares dropped $67.47, or 2%, to $3,312.53 on Wednesday. "Dow, S&P Close Higher, While Nasdaq Slips" at 4:56 p.m. ET, incorrectly said the shares fell $10.50, or 0.4%, to $2,802.50.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-21 1750ET