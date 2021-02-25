Log in
Amazon.com, Inc.

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Amazon com : Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

02/25/2021 | 11:21am EST
A masked customer leaves with shopping as other customers queue to enter a Costco Wholesalers in Chingford, Britain

(Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp said on Thursday it would raise the minimum wage for its hourly staff to $16 per hour starting next week, a dollar more than what its competitors Amazon.com Inc and Target Corp pay their staff.

Costco's Chief Executive Officer Craig Jelinek made the announcement at a U.S. Senate Budget Committee hearing on worker wages at large companies. (https://bit.ly/3r6YwoQ)

The membership-only retailer, which increased its wages to $15 in 2019, has seen sales boom during the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers stocked up their pantries.

Walmart Inc said earlier this month it would increase its hourly wage to an average of $15.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.41% 3145.15 Delayed Quote.-1.92%
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION -0.29% 339.4 Delayed Quote.-9.58%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 473 B - -
Net income 2021 24 841 M - -
Net cash 2021 58 780 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 66,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 591 B 1 591 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,24x
EV / Sales 2022 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Average target price 4 056,54 $
Last Close Price 3 159,53 $
Spread / Highest target 64,6%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-1.92%1 591 028
JD.COM, INC.9.64%149 362
WAYFAIR INC.14.31%26 571
ETSY, INC.17.53%26 366
MONOTARO CO., LTD.21.14%14 558
ZOZO, INC.36.33%10 201
