Amazon com : Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

Costco's Chief Executive Officer Craig Jelinek made the announcement at a U.S. Senate Budget Committee hearing on worker wages at large companies. (https://bit.ly/3r6YwoQ)

The membership-only retailer, which increased its wages to $15 in 2019, has seen sales boom during the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers stocked up their pantries.

Walmart Inc said earlier this month it would increase its hourly wage to an average of $15.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Shounak Dasgupta)