Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/30 11:33:55 am
3403.925 USD   +0.59%
03:37pAMAZON COM : Customers and small businesses connect at "Shop Local" events
PU
03:17aAMAZON COM : Independent selling partners broke Amazon records this holiday
PU
12/29Health Care Stocks Add to Prior Gains
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : Customers and small businesses connect at "Shop Local" events

12/30/2021 | 03:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Amazon hosted "Shop Local" events in San Diego and Miami to help small businesses selling on Amazon connect with customers during the holidays.

Amazon helped customers find great gifts from small businesses this holiday season-and also helped entrepreneurs, artisans, and other small business owners attract local customers.

Amazon hosted "Shop Local" pop-up shops in San Diego and Miami to help small businesses increase sales and grow their businesses while selling in Amazon's store throughout the holidays. Learn more about the businesses, their owners, and the pop-up shop experience below.

Shop Local San Diego

The Shop Local San Diegoevent-held at Sparks Gallery-featured 10 small businesses from across Southern California that sell their products in Amazon's store. The businesses included Hair Craft Co, Cleer Audio, Uncle Keith's Gourmet Foods, PupLid, VitaCup, Hips-sister, Game that Song, H2O Audio, Beard Reverence, and Ho Stevie!. San Diego City Council President Pro Tem Stephen Whitburn also attended the event.

Sonia Kanner, founder of Hip-sister, speaks with San Diego City Council President Pro Tem Stephen Whitburn about her small business.

"If you are a business owner,having a brand like Amazon that reaches people all over the world is great for awareness. In that sense, Amazon is supporting the American dream because they do all of the marketing for us and provide us with the opportunity," said Sonia Kanner, founder of Hips-sister.

Shop Local Miami

Held at Wynwood Marketplace, the Shop Local Miamievent featured nine small business Amazon sellers from the greater Miami area, including Ali+Oli, Bdsign, Candleology, Dryzzz, Filthy Food, Geek Club, Homia, Teabloom, and Treelance Yoga.

Customers shop the Ali+Oli store at Amazon's Shop Local Miami event.

"I think [the event] is great for the local community to see that Amazon does have local sellers. A lot of Amazon customers don't understand the dynamic of Amazon and that there are a lot of third-party sellers," said Oliver James, co-founder of Ali+Oli.

Supporting small businesses year 'round

Customers had more ways than ever this year to support small businesses while shopping for holiday gifts on Amazon.

Throughout the holidays, customers discovered gifts from small businesses, met the real people behind the products, and learned more about business owners' inspiring stories of entrepreneurship. Those personal stories were highlighted during the pop-up events and through Amazon's Small Business Gift Guide, the Amazon Launchpad Gift Guide, and the Amazon Handmade Gift Guide.

Customers can support small businesses all year long at amazon.com/supportsmall.

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 15:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
03:37pAMAZON COM : Customers and small businesses connect at "Shop Local" events
PU
03:17aAMAZON COM : Independent selling partners broke Amazon records this holiday
PU
12/29Health Care Stocks Add to Prior Gains
MT
12/29AMAZON COM : The Amazon artist behind Prime Video's 9 million+ TikTok followers
PU
12/29AMAZON COM : How an Amazon researcher who is blind advocates for customers with disabiliti..
PU
12/29Baird Names Amazon and Facebook as Top Large-Cap Internet Stocks
MT
12/28AMAZON COM : Contact Amazon customer service
PU
12/28SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Lower; ContextLogic, AMC Entertainment Tumble
MT
12/28Exclusive-California commission claims retailers violating plastic bag law
RE
12/28Biotricity Lists New Bioheart Monitoring Device on Amazon.com
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 470 B - 349 B
Net income 2021 21 068 M - 15 624 M
Net cash 2021 38 014 M - 28 192 M
P/E ratio 2021 83,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 716 B 1 716 B 1 273 B
EV / Sales 2021 3,57x
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 3 384,02 $
Average target price 4 125,22 $
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.3.90%1 731 006
JD.COM, INC.-25.34%102 314
ETSY, INC.24.73%28 111
WAYFAIR INC.-15.10%20 162
MOMO.COM INC.239.80%10 957
ALLEGRO.EU SA-53.05%10 013