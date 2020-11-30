Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : Cyber Monday set to be biggest online shopping day in U.S. history

11/30/2020 | 06:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Amazon workers perform their jobs inside of an Amazon fulfillment center on Cyber Monday in Robbinsville, New Jersey

(Reuters) - Cyber Monday is on track to bring in a record of as much as $12.7 billion in online sales, according to latest industry estimates, surpassing Black Friday's digital numbers as U.S. retailers reached the last leg of an extended holiday selling season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shoppers have seen nearly two months of offers from retailers looking to recover sales lost due to mall and store closures, while Amazon.com pushed back its annual summer promotional event to October, creating a longer than ever season.

Estimates from Adobe Analytics, however, showed this year's conclusion to Thanksgiving weekend promotions would still be the largest online sales day in history, with spending between $10.8 billion and $12.7 billion. 

"We are seeing strong growth as consumers continue to move shopping from offline to online this year," Adobe Digital Insights director Taylor Schreiner said.

"New consoles, phones, smart devices and TVs that are traditional Black Friday purchases are sharing online shopping cart space this year with unorthodox Black Friday purchases such as groceries, clothes and alcohol, that would previously have been purchased in-store."

Traditionally, Cyber Monday starts with people, fresh off their long weekend, scouring for discounts online at work and driving another big day of promotions.

The popularity of event shopping days has faded with the emergence of online shopping and cheap deals throughout the year from retailers including Amazon and Walmart Inc, but the health crisis this year has also played with shopping patterns.

Walmart, Target Corp, Best Buy all moved their promotions up to remain competitive with Amazon, while doubling down on investments in fulfilling online orders.

The tent pole shopping event of Black Friday, which pulled in record online sales of about $9 billion, according to Adobe, saw shoppers turning up in smaller numbers at stores as they utilized the early deals and avoided stepping out into large crowds.

Consumers sought out deals for gifts and necessities including the latest Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Lego sets, the Roku Stick+ and Apple Watches.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2020
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
06:51aAMAZON COM : Cyber Monday set to be biggest online shopping day in U.S. history
RE
06:11aAMAZON COM : How Amazon delivers Cyber Monday orders to customers
PU
02:57aMUKESH AMBANI : Battle of the billionaires - Bezos, Ambani gun for India retail ..
RE
02:45aChristmas, coronavirus and fear of no-deal Brexit push Europe's warehouses to..
RE
02:17aChristmas, coronavirus and fear of no-deal Brexit push Europe's warehouses to..
RE
02:02aBerlin fintech Solarisbank targets European expansion in 2021
RE
12:17aAMAZON COM : Struggling with school during COVID? Get tips from Amazon scholars.
PU
11/29Black Friday Was a Bust for Many Stores, Better for Online -- Update
DJ
11/29Black Friday Was a Bust for Many Stores, Better for Online
DJ
11/29AMAZON COM : workers at German warehouse to strike again
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 380 B - -
Net income 2020 18 068 M - -
Net cash 2020 44 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 92,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 603 B 1 603 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,10x
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 3 821,74 $
Last Close Price 3 195,34 $
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Clark Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.72.92%1 603 266
JD.COM, INC.153.79%138 575
WAYFAIR INC.188.46%25 924
ETSY, INC.262.42%20 244
MONOTARO CO., LTD.99.45%14 257
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL20.51%8 028
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ