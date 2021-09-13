Log in
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : D.C. attorney general broadens Amazon lawsuit

09/13/2021 | 12:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington, D.C., has broadened its antitrust lawsuit against Amazon to challenge the online retailer's agreements with wholesalers as well as third-party sellers, city Attorney General Karl Racine's office said on Monday.

The city sued Amazon in May alleging its requirements barred third-party sellers from selling elsewhere for less than on Amazon. Amazon's prices include fees, which are up to 40 percent of the total price.

The new complaint includes allegations that Amazon has agreements with wholesalers that guarantee it a minimum profit. As a result, the complaint alleges, if Amazon lowers a price to compete with another online seller, the wholesaler must pay Amazon the difference between the price it sells at and the agreed minimum. These payments are a disincentive for wholesalers to lower prices to compete, the complaint said.

Amazon, which filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on Friday, said that the Washington, D.C., lawsuit had it wrong.

"Sellers set their own prices for the products they offer in our store," it said in a statement. "Amazon takes pride in the fact that we offer low prices across the broadest selection, and like any store we reserve the right not to highlight offers to customers that are not priced competitively."

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Howard Goller)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 476 B - -
Net income 2021 27 230 M - -
Net cash 2021 57 789 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 65,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 757 B 1 757 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,57x
EV / Sales 2022 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Last Close Price 3 469,15 $
Average target price 4 172,74 $
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.6.52%1 756 918
JD.COM, INC.-8.26%125 166
ETSY, INC.21.98%27 470
WAYFAIR INC.16.13%27 246
ALLEGRO.EU SA-25.08%16 951
MOMO.COM INC.282.32%12 147