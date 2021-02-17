Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : Daimler's Torc Robotics picks Amazon as cloud provider for self-driving trucks

02/17/2021 | 03:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Daimler AG unit Torc Robotics said on Wednesday it has selected Amazon's cloud computing division to handle huge amounts of data in real time as it prepares to test self-driving test trucks in New Mexico and Virginia.

Acquired by Daimler in 2019, Torc is developing level 4 autonomous technology - where the vehicle operates itself under specific operating conditions - which Daimler Trucks believes will fundamentally change the trucking and logistics business.

"The problem we're trying to solve is the most difficult technical problem of our generation," Torc Chief Executive Michael Fleming told Reuters. "In order to solve that, you must partner with the best in class."

Torc's software collects and processes massive volumes of raw data from multiple sensors such as lidar, radar and cameras on its self-driving trucks. Amazon Web Services (AWS) will provide engineers with tools to design tests and run simulations, the two companies said.

The tests on Torc's second generation of trucks will begin this quarter.

Self-driving technology for freight trucks has attracted investor attention as it should be easier and cheaper to roll out than in self-driving cars and robotaxis, while providing a clearer path to profitability.

Self-driving freight services run on fixed routes between predefined points - mostly on major highways without intersections or pedestrians. That requires far less mapping than shuttling customers between random points in robotaxis.

Wendy Bauer, global head of automotive at AWS, said 90% of the cloud computing division's innovations come from working with customers so "by partnering with Torc that will push us to further advance our service offering."

Amazon has invested in self-driving software startup Aurora and seeks a major role in self-driving technology, connected cars, electric vehicles and management of the data generated by automakers and drivers.

In December, AWS and BlackBerry said they have developed a cloud-based software platform to help automakers standardize vehicle data and swiftly deploy revenue-generating services.

And BMW has built a data hub with AWS to boost efficiency.

(Reporting by Nick Carey in London; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.27% 3268.95 Delayed Quote.0.37%
BMW AG 0.23% 70.92 Delayed Quote.-1.81%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
02/16AMAZON COM : 20 more companies from around the globe join The Climate Pledge
PU
02/16AMAZON COM : 20 New Companies Spanning Agriculture, Renewable Energy, Hospitalit..
BU
02/16AMAZON COM : Daimler's Torc Robotics picks Amazon as cloud provider for self-dri..
RE
02/16AMAZON COM : New York State Sues Amazon Over Worker Treatment During Covid-19 Pa..
DJ
02/16AMAZON COM : New York State Sues Amazon Over Worker Treatment During Covid-19 Pa..
DJ
02/16AMAZON COM : New York State Sues Amazon Over Worker Treatment During Covid-19 Pa..
DJ
02/16SHOPIFY : Amazon Completes Purchase of Shopify Competitor Selz
DJ
02/16AMAZON COM : Acquires ECommerce Platform Selz, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
02/16STREET COLOR : Amazon Acquires Shopify Competitor Selz: CNBC
MT
02/16AMAZON COM : Regé-Jean Page Receives an IMDb STARmeter Award
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 473 B - -
Net income 2021 24 853 M - -
Net cash 2021 58 780 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 68,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 646 B 1 646 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,36x
EV / Sales 2022 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Average target price 4 053,20 $
Last Close Price 3 268,95 $
Spread / Highest target 59,1%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.0.37%1 646 128
JD.COM, INC.12.98%153 918
WAYFAIR INC.22.91%30 158
ETSY, INC.28.33%29 488
MONOTARO CO., LTD.26.10%15 115
ZOZO, INC.35.54%10 087
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ