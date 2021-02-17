Amazon com : Daimler's Torc Robotics picks Amazon as cloud provider for self-driving trucks

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Daimler AG unit Torc Robotics
said on Wednesday it has selected Amazon's cloud
computing division to handle huge amounts of data in real time
as it prepares to test self-driving test trucks in New Mexico
and Virginia.
Acquired by Daimler in 2019, Torc is developing level 4
autonomous technology - where the vehicle operates itself under
specific operating conditions - which Daimler Trucks believes
will fundamentally change the trucking and logistics business.
"The problem we're trying to solve is the most difficult
technical problem of our generation," Torc Chief Executive
Michael Fleming told Reuters. "In order to solve that, you must
partner with the best in class."
Torc's software collects and processes massive volumes of
raw data from multiple sensors such as lidar, radar and cameras
on its self-driving trucks. Amazon Web Services (AWS) will
provide engineers with tools to design tests and run
simulations, the two companies said.
The tests on Torc's second generation of trucks will begin
this quarter.
Self-driving technology for freight trucks has attracted
investor attention as it should be easier and cheaper to roll
out than in self-driving cars and robotaxis, while providing a
clearer path to profitability.
Self-driving freight services run on fixed routes between
predefined points - mostly on major highways without
intersections or pedestrians. That requires far less mapping
than shuttling customers between random points in robotaxis.
Wendy Bauer, global head of automotive at AWS, said 90% of
the cloud computing division's innovations come from working
with customers so "by partnering with Torc that will push us to
further advance our service offering."
Amazon has invested in self-driving software startup Aurora
and seeks a major role in self-driving technology, connected
cars, electric vehicles and management of the data generated by
automakers and drivers.
In December, AWS and BlackBerry said they have
developed a cloud-based software platform to help automakers
standardize vehicle data and swiftly deploy revenue-generating
services.
And BMW has built a data hub with AWS to boost
efficiency.
(Reporting by Nick Carey in London; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)