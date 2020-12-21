Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : Delhi High Court dismisses Future Group's plea against Amazon.com

12/21/2020 | 12:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Man walks inside the Big Bazaar retail store in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The New Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed India's Future Retail's plea that sought to restrain its partner Amazon.com Inc from interfering in its $3.4 billion asset sale deal with Reliance Industries.

Amazon is locked in a bitter legal dispute with Future Group, which in August sold its retail assets to Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries. The deal breaches agreements made in 2019 by Future, according to the U.S. online retailer.

In October, Amazon had won an injunction to halt Future's deal with Reliance from a Singapore arbitrator both sides had agreed to use in case of disputes.

Future later said the order was not binding, prompting Amazon to lodge a complaint with India's market regulator.

Amazon cannot be barred from writing to regulators on account of potentially irreparable damage, Justice Mukta Gupta of the Delhi High Court said in the verdict.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.06% 3201.65 Delayed Quote.73.26%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.70% 2005.95 Delayed Quote.32.79%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
12:33aAMAZON COM : Delhi High Court dismisses Future Group's plea against Amazon.com
RE
12/20A (markets) journal of the plague year
RE
12/20Wall St Week Ahead-RPT-Investors bet old-school retailers will rebound in 202..
RE
12/20Chip Giants Intel and Nvidia Face New Threats From Amazon to Google to Apple
DJ
12/18MODERNA, EXXON, ALPHABET, AMAZON : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
12/18Equities End Lower, Coming Off Record Highs as Investors Look for Stimulus De..
MT
12/18AMAZON COM : Soccer-Serie A aims to raise 3.5 bln euros from domestic TV rights ..
RE
12/18I'll Take Tesla for $1, Please
DJ
12/18AMAZON COM : to Distribute DxTerity's COVID-19 Tests Online
MT
12/18AMAZON COM : to Open Fulfillment Center in Sioux falls, South Dakota
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 380 B - -
Net income 2020 18 123 M - -
Net cash 2020 44 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 92,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 606 B 1 606 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,11x
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 3 826,74 $
Last Close Price 3 201,65 $
Spread / Highest target 40,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Clark Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.73.26%1 606 432
JD.COM, INC.131.42%126 361
WAYFAIR INC.206.22%27 520
ETSY, INC.330.61%24 053
MONOTARO CO., LTD.83.72%12 906
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL25.14%8 652
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ