Amazon.com Down Nearly 9%, On Track for Lowest Close Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

Amazon.com, Inc. ( AMZN ) is currently at $101.13, down $9.83 or 8.86%

--Would be lowest close since April 7, 2020, when it closed at $100.58

--On pace for largest percent decrease since April 29, 2022, when it fell 14.05%

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 16.14% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Oct. 16, 2008, when it fell 18.91%

--Down 10.5% month-to-date

--Down 39.34% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 44.65%

--Down 45.79% from its all-time closing high of $186.57 on July 8, 2021

--Down 40.02% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 29, 2021), when it closed at $168.62

--Down 45.28% from its 52-week closing high of $184.80 on Nov. 18, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $97.66; lowest intraday level since April 6, 2020, when it hit $96.50

--Down 11.99% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since April 29, 2022, when it fell as much as 15.89%

--Third worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 11:04:57 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1122ET