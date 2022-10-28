Advanced search
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:51 2022-10-28 am EDT
100.51 USD   -9.42%
11:23aAmazon.com Down Nearly 9%, On Track for Lowest Close Since April 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:16aDA Davidson Adjusts Price Target on Amazon.com to $114 From $151, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
11:10aAmazon's Q3 Results Show Slowing Consumer Trends But Company Still Poised for Market Share Gains, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
Amazon.com Down Nearly 9%, On Track for Lowest Close Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

10/28/2022 | 11:23am EDT
Amazon.com, Inc. ( AMZN ) is currently at $101.13, down $9.83 or 8.86%


--Would be lowest close since April 7, 2020, when it closed at $100.58

--On pace for largest percent decrease since April 29, 2022, when it fell 14.05%

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 16.14% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Oct. 16, 2008, when it fell 18.91%

--Down 10.5% month-to-date

--Down 39.34% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 44.65%

--Down 45.79% from its all-time closing high of $186.57 on July 8, 2021

--Down 40.02% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 29, 2021), when it closed at $168.62

--Down 45.28% from its 52-week closing high of $184.80 on Nov. 18, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $97.66; lowest intraday level since April 6, 2020, when it hit $96.50

--Down 11.99% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since April 29, 2022, when it fell as much as 15.89%

--Third worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 11:04:57 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1122ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 513 B - -
Net income 2022 -1 802 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18 396 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -644x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 132 B 1 132 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-33.44%1 130 411
JD.COM, INC.-43.63%60 351
COUPANG, INC.-42.44%29 875
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-28.07%17 861
ETSY, INC.-53.91%12 776
MONOTARO CO., LTD.10.42%7 801