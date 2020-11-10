Log in
AMAZON.COM, INC.

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/10 07:52:16 am
3092.21 USD   -1.64%
07:50aAMAZON COM : EU charges Amazon with anti-competitive action, opens second probe
RE
07:49aFACTBOX : European regulators versus Silicon Valley
RE
07:21aS&P futures pause after strong rally on vaccine cheer
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : EU charges Amazon with anti-competitive action, opens second probe

11/10/2020 | 07:50am EST
FILE PHOTO: Amazon logistics center in Lauwin-Planque

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday charged U.S. retail giant Amazon with distorting competition in online retail markets and also opened a second investigation into its e-commerce business practices.

"The Commission takes issue with Amazon systematically relying on non-public business data of independent sellers who sell on its marketplace, to the benefit of Amazon's own retail business, which directly competes with those third party sellers," the European Commission said in a statement.

It also launched a second investigation into the possible preferential treatment of Amazon's own retail offers and those of marketplace sellers that use Amazon's logistics and delivery services.

Amazon disagreed with the EU charge.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 380 B - -
Net income 2020 17 705 M - -
Net cash 2020 44 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 91,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 577 B 1 577 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,04x
EV / Sales 2021 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 3 821,74 $
Last Close Price 3 143,74 $
Spread / Highest target 43,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Clark Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.70.13%1 577 375
JD.COM, INC.140.87%132 424
WAYFAIR INC.160.41%23 403
ETSY, INC.173.59%15 282
MONOTARO CO., LTD.109.37%14 401
ZOZO, INC.42.02%8 574
