Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : Exclusive-Amazon hikes starting pay to $18 an hour as it hires for 125,000 more logistics jobs

09/14/2021 | 05:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Worker assembles a box for delivery at the Amazon fulfilment center in Baltimore

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has increased its average starting wage in the United States to more than $18 an hour and plans to hire another 125,000 warehouse and transportation workers, an executive told Reuters.

The world's largest online retailer has raised pay from around $17 since May. In some locations, the company is giving signing bonuses of $3,000, said Dave Bozeman, vice president of Amazon Delivery Services, or triple what the company offered four months ago.

The fatter paycheck shows how big employers are desperate to draw workers in an increasingly tight U.S. labor market. Fewer Americans are seeking jobless claims https://www.reuters.com/business/us-weekly-jobless-claims-near-18-month-low-2021-09-09 just as openings have hit a record in the reopening economy.

Bozeman attributed Amazon's latest compensation increase to fierce competition. Amazon did not give exact figures, but a $1 raise on a $17-per-hour wage would amount to about a 6% hike.

Amazon, now the second-biggest U.S. private employer, set a $15 an hour minimum wage in 2018. Walmart Inc recently touted https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/walmart-bumps-up-hourly-wages-565000-workers-by-1-ahead-holidays-2021-09-02 average hourly wages of $16.40, while Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said it would raise its minimum https://www.reuters.com/business/walgreens-raise-minimum-hourly-wage-all-team-members-oct-2021-08-31 to $15 in October.

"It's a tight labor market, and we've seen some of that as the entire industry is seeing," explained Bozeman, who spoke in an interview at a delivery station in Tukwila, Washington.

He said that Amazon would maintain its $15 an hour base pay. Benefits like funding college tuition for workers and starting wages as high as $22.50 in some areas distinguished the online retailer from peers, he said.

Amazon is hiring workers to help run 100 logistics facilities launching this month in the United States, on top of more than 250 that opened earlier this year. Some workers will aid in Amazon's long-in-the-works effort to roll out one-day delivery for Prime loyalty club members.

"The 125,000 (warehouse workers) is really to help us keep up with our growth," said Bozeman, who added that only a minority of jobs were to address attrition. Amazon said it would fill the roles, which are full and part-time, as quickly as possible but did not offer a timeline.

Nicole Bilich, a human resources manager, said competitive pay has brought in applicants for her Stockton, California warehouse, which Amazon plans to launch in October. But hiring 2,200 people in three to four months is no simple matter.

"The biggest challenge we have is really just the numbers of people we need," she said.

Earlier this month Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told Reuters https://www.reuters.com/technology/exclusive-amazon-ceo-unveils-55000-tech-jobs-first-hiring-push-under-his-watch-2021-09-01 the company would recruit for over 55,000 tech and corporate jobs globally.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Peter Henderson and Cynthia Osterman)

By Jeffrey Dastin


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
05:17aAMAZON COM : Exclusive-Amazon hikes starting pay to $18 an hour as it hires for ..
RE
04:45aAMAZON COM : United Sigma Intelligence Association awarded 2021 USIA Award
AQ
03:32aAMAZON COM : One expands beyond retail with first third-party customer, ticketin..
PU
09/13Oracle revenue falls short of expectations as cloud competition rises
RE
09/13AMAZON COM : Handmade and Nest join together to advance gender equity and econom..
PU
09/13AMAZON COM : Wholesale Business Faces Expanded Lawsuit by DC Attorney General on..
MT
09/13AMAZON COM : D.C. attorney general broadens Amazon lawsuit
RE
09/13MOTIVE CAPITAL : Forge Global to Go Public Through $2-Billion SPAC Deal With Mot..
MT
09/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Valneva, Walt Disney, ViacomCBS, General Motors, Amazon...
09/13Goldman Sachs Initiates 17 Large-Cap Tech Companies With Selectively Positive..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 476 B - -
Net income 2021 27 230 M - -
Net cash 2021 57 789 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 65,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 751 B 1 751 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,56x
EV / Sales 2022 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Last Close Price 3 457,17 $
Average target price 4 172,74 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.6.52%1 750 851
JD.COM, INC.-8.79%124 436
WAYFAIR INC.16.13%27 861
ETSY, INC.21.98%26 910
ALLEGRO.EU SA-25.09%16 881
MOMO.COM INC.313.41%13 116