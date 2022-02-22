Amazon.com Files Lawsuits Against 2 Alleged Fake Review Brokers

By Chris Wack

Amazon.com Inc. said it has filed lawsuits against alleged fake review brokers who orchestrate the posting of incentivized and misleading product reviews, in exchange for money or free products.

The online retail giant said the lawsuits aim to shut down two major fake review brokers, AppSally and Rebatest, which helped mislead shoppers by having their members try to post fake reviews in stores such as Amazon, eBay, Walmart and Etsy, the company said.

Amazon said this legal action is one part of its efforts to ensure a safe and trustworthy shopping experience for its customers and extensive opportunities to create thriving businesses.

Amazon.com strictly prohibits incentivized or fake reviews, and uses a combination of machine learning technology and skilled investigators to detect, prevent, and remove them, the company said. In 2020, Amazon said it stopped more than 200 million suspected fake reviews before they were ever seen by a customer.

Amazon's legal action comes after an in-depth investigation into these review brokers, which taken together claim to have more than 900,000 members willing to write fake reviews, the company said.

Amazon claims AppSally sells fake reviews for as low as at $20, and instructs bad actors to ship empty boxes to people willing to write fake reviews, and to provide AppSally with photos to be uploaded alongside their reviews.

Amazon said it employs more than 10,000 employees around the world to protect its store from fraud and abuse, including fake reviews. Amazon receives more than 30 million reviews each week, and uses a combination of machine learning technology and skilled investigators to analyze each review before it is displayed.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-22 1251ET