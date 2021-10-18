Amazon com : Five U.S. lawmakers accuse Amazon of possibly lying to Congress following Reuters report

(Adds link to letter in paragraph 5)
LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Five members of the U.S. House
Judiciary committee wrote to Amazon.com Inc's chief executive
Sunday, and accused the company's top executives, including
founder Jeff Bezos, of either misleading Congress or possibly
lying to it about Amazon's business practices.
The letter also states that the committee is considering
"whether a referral of this matter to the Department of Justice
for criminal investigation is appropriate."
Addressed to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, the letter followed a
Reuters investigation https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/amazon-india-rigging
last week that showed that the company had conducted a
systematic campaign of copying products and rigging search
results in India to boost sales of its own brands - practices
Amazon has denied engaging in. Jassy, a longtime Amazon
executive, succeeded Bezos in July.
The letter states that "credible reporting" in the Reuters
story and recent articles in several other news outlets
"directly contradicts the sworn testimony and representations of
Amazon's top executives – including former CEO Jeffrey Bezos."
"At best, this reporting confirms that Amazon's
representatives misled the Committee. At worst, it demonstrates
that they may have lied to Congress in possible violation of
federal criminal law," the letter https://bit.ly/3BXwIc7 states.
In response, an Amazon spokesperson issued a statement that
said: "Amazon and its executives did not mislead the committee,
and we have denied and sought to correct the record on the
inaccurate media articles in question."
It added: "As we have previously stated, we have an internal
policy, which goes beyond that of any other retailer's policy
that we're aware of, that prohibits the use of individual seller
data to develop Amazon private label products. We investigate
any allegations that this policy may have been violated and take
appropriate action."
Since 2019, the House Judiciary Committee has been
investigating competition in digital markets, including how
Amazon uses proprietary seller data from its platform, and
whether the company unfairly favors its own products.
In sworn testimony before the Judiciary Committee's
antitrust subcommittee last year, Bezos said the company
prohibits its employees from using data on individual sellers to
benefit its own private-label product lines. In another hearing
in 2019, Nate Sutton, Amazon's associate general counsel,
testified that the company does not use such data to create its
own branded products or alter its search results to benefit
them.
Asked during the 2019 congressional hearing whether Amazon
alters algorithms to direct consumers to its own goods, Sutton
replied: "The algorithms are optimized to predict what customers
want to buy regardless of the seller."
The lawmakers' letter gives Jassy "a final opportunity" to
provide evidence to corroborate the company's prior testimony
and statements. It also notes that "it is criminally illegal to
knowingly and willfully make statements that are materially
false, conceal a material fact, or otherwise provide false
documentation in response to a congressional investigation."
It gives the CEO until Nov. 1 to provide a sworn response to
clarify "how Amazon uses non-public individual seller data to
develop and market its own line of products" and how Amazon's
search rankings favor those products.
It also requests copies of all documents mentioned in the
Oct. 13 Reuters investigation.
"We strongly encourage you to make use of this opportunity
to correct the record and provide the Committee with sworn,
truthful, and accurate responses to this request as we consider
whether a referral of this matter to the Department of Justice
for criminal investigation is appropriate," the letter states.
The Reuters probe was based on thousands of pages of
internal Amazon documents – including emails, strategy papers
and business plans. They showed that, at least in India, Amazon
had a formal, clandestine policy of manipulating search results
to favor Amazon's own products, as well as copying other
sellers' goods – and that at least two senior company executives
had reviewed it.
In response to the Reuters report, Amazon said, "We believe
these claims are factually incorrect and unsubstantiated." The
company did not elaborate. The company said the way it displays
search results doesn't favor private-brand products.
The lawmakers' letter also cites other recent stories in the
Markup, the Wall Street Journal and the Capitol Forum about
Amazon's private-brand products and use of seller data.
The letter's sharp wording ratchets up the rhetoric between
Washington and Big Tech. Companies including Amazon, Facebook
Inc, Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google have been under growing
scrutiny in Washington, Europe and other parts of the world,
fueled by concerns among regulators, lawmakers and consumer
groups that the firms have too much power and are engaging in
unfair practices that hurt other businesses.
The lawmakers' letter was signed by a bipartisan group, and
included the judiciary committee's chairman, Democrat Jerrold
Nadler, and four members of the antitrust subcommittee – its
chair, Democrat David Cicilline, vice chair Pramila Jayapal and
Republicans Ken Buck and Matt Gaetz.
On Wednesday, following publication of the Reuters
investigation, U.S. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, a
prominent critic of Amazon, called for breaking up the company.
In India, a group representing millions of brick-and-mortar
retailers urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to
take action against Amazon.
(Reporting by Steve Stecklow in London, Aditya Kalra in New
Delhi and Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto; Editing by Peter
Hirschberg)