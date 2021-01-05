Log in
Amazon com : FlashParking to merge with parking services platform Arrive

01/05/2021 | 12:00pm EST
Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. parking management software maker FlashParking Inc said on Tuesday it would merge with Arrive Inc, an online platform that allows drivers to find and book parking spaces.

The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred demand for fully digitized and touchless alternatives to traditional parking, allowing people to find, book and pay for parking without touching a keypad.

The combined company will serve parking garages as well as drivers at the same time, FlashParking said.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Chicago-based Arrive's investors include Amazon Alexa Fund and over 40 million people have used its platform to book parking since its inception in 2006.

FlashParking's software helps manage parking at airports, malls, hotels and stadiums, among other busy locations. The Austin-based company counts private equity investment firm L Catterton among its investors. (Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 380 B - -
Net income 2020 18 123 M - -
Net cash 2020 44 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 91,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 599 B 1 599 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,09x
EV / Sales 2021 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 3 826,74 $
Last Close Price 3 186,63 $
Spread / Highest target 41,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Clark Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-2.16%1 598 895
JD.COM, INC.-1.79%133 801
WAYFAIR INC.4.72%23 515
ETSY, INC.-3.28%21 698
MONOTARO CO., LTD.1.33%13 006
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL-0.57%8 111
