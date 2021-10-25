Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/25 07:49:08 am
3336.5 USD   +0.03%
07:31aAMAZON COM : France moves to shield its book industry from Amazon
RE
05:34aJUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N : .com shareholder Cat Rock urges sale of GrubHub
RE
04:50aHow Much Will US Consumer Spend on Halloween
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : France moves to shield its book industry from Amazon

10/25/2021 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
France sets a minimum prices for sending books to help support independent bookstores under threat from Amazon

PARIS (Reuters) - Sophie Fornairon's independent bookshop has survived the rise of Amazon thanks to a French law that prohibits price discounting on new books, but she says the e-commerce giant's ability to undercut on shipping still skews the market against stores like hers.

Fornairon, who owns the Canal Bookstore in central Paris, now hopes that new legislation that would set a minimum price for book deliveries will even the contest further in the battle of neighbourhood stores against Amazon.

"It's a just return towards a level playing field," Fornairon, who employs four workers, said. "We're not at risk of closing down any time soon, but Amazon is a constant battle".

Amazon said the legislation, adopted by parliament but not yet enacted, would punish those in rural areas who cannot easily visit a bookstore and rely on delivery.

"Imposing a minimum shipping cost for books would weigh on the purchasing power of consumers," Amazon told Reuters in a statement.

That is an undesirable consequence government officials are wary of at a time President Emmanuel Macron administration is scrambling to head off growing discontent over rising energy prices six months from an election.

In the country of Victor Hugo and Simone de Beauvoir, where local bookshops are held with special affection -- they were deemed 'essential businesses' during latter COVID lockdowns -- the move is the latest by the state to shield national culture against big tech firms.

More than 20% of the 435 million books sold in France in 2019 were bought online and the market share of France's 3,300 independent bookstores has been slowly declining because of competition from online retailers like Amazon, Fnac and Leclerc.

Support from Macron helped push the legislation, which does not target Amazon by name, over the line. The minimum fee still has to be negotiated with the regulator.

'DISTORTED COMPETITION'

French law prohibits free book deliveries but Amazon has circumvented this by charging a single centime (cent). Local book stores typically charge about 5-7 euros ($5.82-8.15) for shipping a book.

Amazon's pricing strategy had resulted in the growing market share of a single operator, the Ministry of Culture said.

"This law is necessary to regulate the distorted competition within online book sales and prevent the inevitable monopoly that will emerge if the status quo persists," the ministry told Reuters.

Centre-right Senator Laure Darcos, who drafted the law, decided upon the minimum delivery charge when she observed how bookstores maintained 70% of their business despite being forced to shut during early COVID lockdowns, because the government reimbursed the shipping fees.

"It showed what a brake on business the postage costs are for local bookstores," Darcos said.

Amazon had lobbied hard against the legislation, worried the French move might set a precedent, the senator said.

France's bookstores are concentrated in towns and cities. Amazon said online sales of books had enabled consumers to have equal access, regardless of where they lived.

Virtually-free delivery allowed book lovers in rural areas to buy books at the same price as someone who could walk into a bookstore -- precisely the spirit of the 1981 law, it said.

Asked when the legislation would be enacted, the Ministry of Culture declined to give a date, saying it was too early to say.

For Fornairon, the bookshop owner, the steady stream of U.S. tourists through her door were a constant reminder of the shield French legislation had already wrapped around stores likes hers.

"They say to me 'we didn't even know independent bookstores still existed'," she said.

($1 = 0.8593 euros)

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Elizabeth Pineau


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.90% 3335.55 Delayed Quote.2.41%
FNAC DARTY 1.43% 56.6 Real-time Quote.5.88%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
07:31aAMAZON COM : France moves to shield its book industry from Amazon
RE
05:34aJUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N : .com shareholder Cat Rock urges sale of GrubHub
RE
04:50aHow Much Will US Consumer Spend on Halloween
AQ
04:43aAMAZON COM : Serial Entrepreneur Eric Pereira's Strategy Is All Set to Become the Future o..
AQ
04:20aTAKE FIVE : ECB, FAANGs and China's bond conundrum
RE
10/22Dow posts record closing high, stocks gain for 3rd week; dollar dips
RE
10/22US Stocks Mixed Friday as Dow Sets Record Behind AmEx While Intel, Snap Hurt Nasdaq
MT
10/22CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Mixed Friday as Dow Sets Record Amid AmEx Gain While Intel, Snap ..
MT
10/22US Stocks Mixed Friday as Dow Sets Record Buoyed by AmEx While Intel, Snap Drag Nasdaq ..
MT
10/22AMAZON COM : Labour union urges European authorities to widen Amazon antitrust probe after..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 476 B - -
Net income 2021 27 005 M - -
Net cash 2021 57 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 63,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 689 B 1 689 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
EV / Sales 2022 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 3 335,55 $
Average target price 4 178,90 $
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.2.41%1 689 258
JD.COM, INC.-5.49%128 938
ETSY, INC.35.61%30 539
WAYFAIR INC.4.72%24 569
ALLEGRO.EU SA-40.55%13 048
MOMO.COM INC.270.93%11 677