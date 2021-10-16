Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : Hindu group urges India to regulate platforms, cryptocurrency

10/16/2021 | 07:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Bhagwat, chief of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, gestures as he prays during a conclave on the outskirts of Pune

MUMBAI (Reuters) - A powerful right-wing Hindu group linked to India's ruling party has called for curbs on streaming platforms and cryptocurrencies, saying regulation was essential.

"There is a need to regularise these things for the larger good of the society," said Mohan Bhagwat, head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.

Streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon's Prime Video have faced lawsuits and police investigations, mostly in BJP-ruled states, for content deemed inflammatory and offensive to the country's majority Hindu population.

Netflix, Amazon and Walt Disney Co , another major streaming platform in India, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Bitcoin and India's Association of Blockchain & Crypto Entrepreneurs could not immediately be reached.

"A currency like bitcoin - I don't know which country controls it or which rules govern it," Bhagwat said in a speech to followers marking the Hindu festival of Dussehra on Friday. "The government should do it. It has to do it."

Modi's government often looks to the Hindu group for policy guidance, but has refrained from regulating streaming platforms. Movies and TV shows, however, must go through a censor board.

The government prepared but did not submit a bill to parliament earlier this year that would have banned trading and holding cryptocurrencies.

Local media has reported the government was looking to tax cryptocurrency trades and the exchanges, traders and lawyers that support them in the country.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 3.31% 3409.02 Delayed Quote.1.32%
NETFLIX, INC. -0.87% 628.29 Delayed Quote.16.19%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
07:09aAMAZON COM : Hindu group urges India to regulate platforms, cryptocurrency
RE
10/15AMAZON COM : Supports Department of Justice's Prosecution of Four Defendants Charged with ..
BU
10/15CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Gain Friday Amid Upbeat Earnings Reports, Surprise Rise in Retail..
MT
10/15Twitch Confirms Source Code Leak; Passwords Not Exposed
DJ
10/15AMAZON COM : owned Twitch says source code exposed in last week's data breach
RE
10/15Today on Wall Street: Optimism returns
10/15U.S. Senator Warren urges Amazon breakup, India retailers want probe after Reuters stor..
RE
10/15AMAZON COM : Calls to break up Amazon as company allegedly copied products and manipulated..
AQ
10/15Is Christmas cancelled this year?
10/15Shares in French tech champion OVHcloud gain 6% in Paris debut
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 476 B - -
Net income 2021 27 005 M - -
Net cash 2021 57 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 65,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 726 B 1 726 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,51x
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 3 409,02 $
Average target price 4 178,90 $
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.1.32%1 726 466
JD.COM, INC.-7.37%126 377
ETSY, INC.24.27%27 985
WAYFAIR INC.6.18%24 912
ALLEGRO.EU SA-40.15%13 215
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-3.01%11 079