Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : How to create a smart home for the holidays with Alexa

12/03/2021 | 02:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The world's first "smart" holiday window showcases how Alexa and Amazon devices can make the holidays more delightful.

Create a custom holiday Alexa Routine, read a holiday story to your kids, or build a light display that sparks wonder. Alexa can help you do it all as you prepare your home for the holidays-and inspire family and friends the moment they step inside. And if you need extra inspiration, interact with the same Alexa Skills and Amazon devices in a famed New York City tradition.

Inspired by a classic Christmas carol, "Alexa in a Pear Tree" is the world's first smart holiday window-and it's now in New York City. Shoppers passing by the display can activate various features with just their voice, including turning on festive lights or playing Amazon Music holiday originals. The features are animated on a snow-covered tree in the window.

Photo by Tory Stolper

New York's famous holiday window displays have attracted and inspired onlookers for generations. And we hope people smile (and also get inspired) while interacting with our window in the heart of New York's SoHo neighborhood.

Photo by Tory Stolper

The window is located at 63 Spring Street, at the corner of Spring and Lafayette streets, and will be open to the public daily from December 3-12, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST. If you're in New York City and snap a picture of the window-or if you create your own holiday wonderland at home-we'd love to see it. Send us an emailor tag us on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #AlexainaPearTree.

This one-of-a-kind experience is more than just a sightseeing pitstop-it's an activity for everyone.

Photo by Tory Stolper
Top tips to transform your home for the holidays with Alexa and Amazon devices

We collected six of the top Alexa features and Amazon devices to help you this holiday season, from finding holiday shopping deals to talking with Santa Claus.

  1. Ask Alexa to play holiday music. Using your Echodevice or Alexa app, say, "Alexa, play holiday music" to start up seasonal hits, including new exclusive Amazon Originalsfrom Leon Bridges, Day + Shay, Camila Cabello, and other artists.
  2. Bring the holiday cheer with smart light. As you're decorating, use Smart Bulbsor Smart Lightstripsto add lighting that matches your existing decor. Through a connected Echo device, ask Alexa to change the colors to match your mood or party theme-the options are endless!
  3. Finish your shopping list. Find out the latest device deals by saying, "Alexa, what are my deals?"
  4. Fire up the yule log. Using your Fire TV or Fire TV Stick, try apps such as White Log Fireplace, Curly Wood Fireplace, or Blazeto add coziness to your living room with a yule log screensaver-ideal if you don't have a fireplace at home. Or if you say, "Alexa, open Holiday Yule Log," a yule log will pop up that is specifically optimized for the Echo Show and Fire TV.
  5. Create an Alexa Routine. Turn on all of the above features at once by creating a custom Alexa Routine. Name it whatever you'd like through the Alexa app, maybe "Let's get festive!" and then use your voice to trigger several commands at once by saying, "Alexa, let's get festive!" The feature is perfect for hosting and entertaining.
  6. Track and even talk with Santa Claus. Use Alexa Skills to have fun with the whole family. Families can say, "Alexa, call Santa Claus," and Alexa will connect them to Old St. Nick and all his friends at the North Pole. Or if you say, "Alexa, where is Santa?" kids can track Old St. Nick before and during Christmas.

And remember: If you use Alexa and Amazon devices to prepare your home for the holidays, send us a noteor tag us on Twitter or Instagram with photos.

Related Tags

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 19:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
02:22pAMAZON COM : How to create a smart home for the holidays with Alexa
PU
01:07pNasdaq dives over 2% as tech stocks slide at end of volatile week
RE
09:12aAMAZON COM : Meet Amazon employees making Alexa more accessible
PU
09:12a&LDQUO;ALEXA, REHEAT LEFTOVERS&RDQUO : Adding smart features to everyday devices
PU
09:12aAMAZON COM : How Alexa helps customers with disabilities every day
PU
12/02AMAZON COM : Tech predictions for 2022 and beyond
PU
12/02Lyft names Amazon Studio's Elaine Paul as CFO
RE
12/02Lyft Names Elaine Paul CFO
MT
12/02Lyft names Elaine Paul as CFO
RE
12/02Aruba Extends Network Segmentation into the Cloud Through Integration with AWS Cloud WA..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 470 B - -
Net income 2021 21 038 M - -
Net cash 2021 38 014 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 84,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 743 B 1 743 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,63x
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 3 437,36 $
Average target price 4 127,73 $
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.5.54%1 743 249
JD.COM, INC.-3.91%131 189
ETSY, INC.40.27%31 639
WAYFAIR INC.4.70%24 717
MOMO.COM INC.237.77%10 692
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-16.99%9 576