Can't remember your Prime login credentials? No worries-resetting your login is easy. Follow these steps before the Prime Day shopping event begins on July 16. We all forget our passwords from time to time. But with Prime Day 2024 coming up on July 16-17, you'll want to make sure you're all ready and set to log into your Prime account so you don't miss any deals during the Prime member-exclusive event.
[...]
This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.
Disclaimer
Amazon.com Inc. published this content on
11 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
11 July 2024 19:32:04 UTC.