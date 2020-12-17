Amazon com : How to stay connected with grandparents using Echo Show

Social distancing prevents us from connecting with loved ones-here's how to stay in touch, from a distance.

The holidays may look different this year, but you can still spend quality time with older or at-risk loved ones with Alexa and Amazon devices-like Echo Show. Whether it's watching each other open gifts sent from afar or using the Drop In feature to say hello, Echo Show can help families keep their traditions going, even during the pandemic. Don't worry about less-than-tech-savvy family and friends not knowing how to set up a device-just help them set up their Echo Show, easily.

Amazon collaborated with comedian Pete Davidson and his grandfather Stephen 'Poppy' Davidson to show how easy it is to stay connected with loved ones, even when you can't be together in person. Pete and Poppy use the Drop In feature to chat throughout the day, reminisce about favorite holiday memories, exchange gifts, and most importantly, share a slice (or six) of pie. Check it out below:

If your relative is uncomfortable setting up their new Echo Show on their own, you can help them get started with their device using the below instructions.

Plug in the device to start setup Tap the screen and select a language. Select your loved one's home Wi-Fi network name from the list of available networks. Enter the Wi-Fi password, then tap Done in the bottom right corner. Ask your loved one to enter their Amazon account email and password and tap Sign in. Confirm the time zone and tap Continue to complete setup.

There are many ways to personalize the Echo Show experience. Help your loved one get started by:

Adding a home address to the device so they'll be able to get weather and traffic updates before they leave the house.

Uploading family photos to an album and set the home screen cycles using Amazon Photos, so they can see favorite memories on their Echo Show's screen all day.

Setting yourself and the rest of your family as contacts in their Alexa app so they can use Drop In and video calling features.

Pro tip: Purchase an Echo Show standas a gift so they can tilt the screen for easier viewing.

Using Echo Show to connect with loved ones is a great way to stay in touch, but there are many other ways that Echo devices can help them throughout the day:

Have your loved ones use the 'Send my Shopping List' feature to share their shopping needs with you. They can say, 'Alexa, send my shopping list to [your name],' and Alexa will identify the contact and confirm that it's the correct match for sharing.

Alexa can also help by setting Reminders

If you have a story of how you and your loved ones are using Alexa to stay connected this holiday season, we'd love to hear it.

