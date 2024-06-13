Prime Video kicked off its inaugural season of NWSL coverage with 27 exclusive matches throughout the 2024 season. Prime Video kicked off its inaugural season of National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) coverage with 27 total matches throughout the course of the 2024 season, including streaming 25 regular-season games, one quarterfinal playoff game in November, and the 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup.
