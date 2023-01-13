Advanced search
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:37:56 2023-01-13 pm EST
98.13 USD   +3.00%
Amazon com : I'm an Amazon delivery driver in Baltimore. My favorite features on our new vans from Rivian are the air-conditioned seats and the screen built into the dash.

01/13/2023 | 01:20pm EST
Brandi Monroe is a delivery driver for Kangaroo Direct, an Amazon Delivery Service Partner in the Baltimore, Maryland area. Follow her on a tour of her favorite features in the new electric delivery van.

About two years ago, I started as a delivery associate driving for Kangaroo Direct, which is an Amazon Delivery Service Partner. We make deliveries for Amazon customers in the Baltimore, Maryland area. I've met some great customers as a driver-some recognize me from previous deliveries and have left nice thank you notes and even some snacks on my route.

Andy Jassy and RJ Scaringe share their perspectives on building a more sustainable future as hundreds of Rivian vans begin delivering orders to Amazon customers.

Recently, one of the coolest parts of my job has been working with the new vans from Rivian. We've had them for a few months so I've gotten pretty familiar with all the new features. One of the biggest differences between the new vans and the previous models is that they are electric powered. They're really quiet compared to the gas-powered vans. There are also a lot of new, techy features that help make work a bit easier and safer-I especially love the air-conditioned seats!

Let's go inside to check out some of the new features.

The screen built into the dash is also one of my favorite parts of the new vans. It shows real-time route information, customer notes, and other delivery details. The size and details of the screen on the vans make it easy to work with. You can also use the tablet to control the seats, heated steering wheel, defrost, air conditioning, and heat. The sound system in the van is great too. I can listen to everything from R&B to EDM and hear the directions along the way. The 360-degree camera shows me everything around the van. It really improves my visibility and reduces the blind spots. The new vans also have regenerative braking. The vehicle slows down when you release the accelerator. The door to the cargo area opens automatically when I park the van. The lights inside the van also come on, which is helpful when I'm delivering later in the day. The space in the back is tall enough that you can stand up straight while you're looking for a package. There are two rows of shelves available in the back, which makes it easy to store and find our deliveries. Some of shelves are adjustable, which allows me to customize the space for larger packages. Another great safety feature is the slip-resistant floors and exterior steps. When I'm ready to unload packages out of the back, I can simply press a button and the rear door releases, making it very easy to open. All of these features are cool, but the air-conditioned seats are a clear winner in my book.

Learn more about Amazon's custom electric delivery vansfrom Rivian.

This article from Monroe was edited for length.

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 18:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 511 B - -
Net income 2022 -968 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -946x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 972 B 972 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.13.20%971 912
JD.COM, INC.12.54%98 893
COUPANG, INC.17.27%29 936
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-6.31%27 222
ETSY, INC.12.45%16 544
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED10.08%12 665