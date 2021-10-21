Amazon com : Investing in mentorship and community for Black entrepreneurs

Newest benefit for Amazon's Black Business Accelerator will help connect Black entrepreneurs with a dedicated network of peers, mentors, and thought leaders to accelerate their business growth on Amazon and beyond.

Amazon is rolling out a new mentorship and networking benefit for participants in its Black Business Accelerator(BBA): BBA Connect, a 12-month program that provides the guidance, education, and community needed to help participants thrive as entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Amazon commits $150 million to empower Black entrepreneurs Amazon's new Black Business Accelerator provides access to capital, business guidance, mentorship, and marketing support to help Black business owners succeed as sellers in Amazon's store. Read more

BBA Connect is free for participants and has three core elements:

Entrepreneurial insights: Through a series of events led by experts and thought leaders in Black entrepreneurship, participants will learn tools, tricks, and tips to help drive business growth. These events will focus on topics such as: how to write and execute a marketing plan, strategies for securing and spending capital, and approaches to customer acquisition.

Community building : Networking is a skill that's particularly important for entrepreneurs and small business owners, as building lasting, mutually beneficial relationships is critical for helping businesses thrive. BBA Connect will provide opportunities for participants to meet fellow Amazon sellers and BBA participants to build community and learn from one another.

: Networking is a skill that's particularly important for entrepreneurs and small business owners, as building lasting, mutually beneficial relationships is critical for helping businesses thrive. BBA Connect will provide opportunities for participants to meet fellow Amazon sellers and BBA participants to build community and learn from one another. Expert mentorship: Participants will be paired with business mentors who have excelled in various areas of entrepreneurship and will share wisdom and guidance to help BBA Connect participants grow and succeed. Pairings will be based on participants' business type, category, and stage, and sessions will happen in one-to-one and group engagements. Here's what some of our BBA Connect mentors have to say:

Complete the interest formif you would like to participate. Applications for BBA Connect will open to BBA participants on November 8, 2021. BBA Connect's first cohort will be open to 100 participants.

BBA Connect is just one example of Amazon's commitment to championing Black-owned businesses. Since the launchof BBA in June, thousands of Black small business owners and entrepreneurs have signed up to participate in the program and access financial support, business education, mentorship, and marketing and promotion opportunities.

In addition to launching BBA Connect, Amazon has also compiled an advisory council comprised of luminaries from the Black business community who will provide strategic guidance and direction to the BBA program and related initiatives.

BBA Advisory Council members include:

Learn moreabout Amazon's Black Business Accelerator, and discover and shopproducts from Black-owned small businesses in Amazon's store.