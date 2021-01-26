Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/26 03:19:01 pm
3333.745 USD   +1.21%
02:43pAMAZON COM : It's time to raise the federal minimum wage
PU
01:31pAMAZON COM : response to SpaceX comments
PU
01:06pAMAZON COM : Recruiters offer their best tips for interviewing at Amazon
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : It's time to raise the federal minimum wage

01/26/2021 | 02:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Amazon supports the Raise the Wage Act, which will increase hourly wages for 32 million hard-working people, pump money into local businesses and boost our economic recovery. We applaud the policymakers leading this critical effort.

Amazon applauds the authors and co-sponsors of the Raise the Wage Act, including Senators Bernie Sanders and Patty Murray and Representative Bobby Scott, for unveiling legislation today that will have a positive impact on millions of Americans and their families. This bill would incrementally increase the federal minimum wage, bringing it to $15 an hour by 2025. President Biden has made clear his support for an increase in the minimum wage, which has been stuck at $7.25 since 2009. Passing the Raise the Wage Act would increase incomes for millions of employees and revitalize the national economy.

In 2018, Amazonannounced a starting wage of at least $15 an hourfor all of Amazon's full-time, part-time, temporary, and seasonal employees across the U.S.-in addition to the comprehensive healthcare, paid leave and upskilling benefits that begin on day one. In most parts of the country, Amazon's starting wage is even higher than $15 an hour, and many of our hourly employees make more. In 2020, we created more than 275,000 new jobs across the U.S. and currently provide over 800,000 Americans with industry-leading pay and benefits. We believe $15 an hour is the minimum anyone in the U.S. should be paid for an hour of labor. We also believe it's good for business.

Once we increased our starting wage to $15 an hour, the positive impact on employee morale and retention-and the surge in job applicants-was immediate. In fact, the month after we raised our starting wage, applications for hourly positions more than doubled. Employees who saw their paychecks increase told us that they had an easier time providing for their families and were able to spend on things like car repairs and home improvement projects. In short, the investments we made in our hourly employees were quickly transferred to local businesses and economies. And the ripple effect didn't stop there. We were thrilled when several other major companies-including Target, Best Buy, and Costco-also increased wages to at least $15 an hour for their employees. We are hopeful that more follow suit.

During the last congressional session, Amazon advocated for the previous version of the Raise the Wage Act, which passed in the House but stalled in the Senate. We will continue our advocacy this Congress. Our hope is that-with new support from the White House and committed leadership from the bill's authors and cosponsors-this legislation will quickly advance to the president's desk and be signed into law. As we take steps to recover from the devastating economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, America's workers in need of a raise, small businesses that will benefit from increased spending and the country's broader economic recovery simply can't wait.

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 19:43:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
02:43pAMAZON COM : It's time to raise the federal minimum wage
PU
01:31pAMAZON COM : response to SpaceX comments
PU
01:06pAMAZON COM : Recruiters offer their best tips for interviewing at Amazon
PU
12:54pAMAZON COM : Washington Post Executive Editor Marty Baron to retire
RE
12:46pWidespread internet outage hits U.S. East Coast
RE
12:25pCharles Schwab, Robinhood users face glitches for second day - Downdetector
RE
10:04aAMAZON COM : invests in Infinium to support decarbonization efforts in transport..
PU
06:01aAMAZON COM : Future Engineer Launches in Canada to Inspire and Propel Students f..
AQ
05:00aAMAZON COM : to Expand Boston Tech Hub by Creating Over 3,000 Jobs
MT
04:01aAMAZON COM : Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans to Create 3,000 New Jobs
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 380 B - -
Net income 2020 18 146 M - -
Net cash 2020 44 304 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 94,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 653 B 1 653 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,23x
EV / Sales 2021 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 3 840,89 $
Last Close Price 3 294,00 $
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.1.14%1 652 768
JD.COM, INC.11.92%152 477
WAYFAIR INC.30.35%30 299
ETSY, INC.17.37%26 329
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-0.38%12 519
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL18.12%9 045
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ