Amazon com : Judge voids Trump 'joint employer' rule that U.S. states called anti-labor

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday
struck down a Trump administration rule that narrowed the
definition of "joint employer," and which the attorneys general
of 17 states and Washington, D.C. said would eliminate important
labor protections for workers.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods in Manhattan said the rule
was "arbitrary and capricious" because the Department of Labor
failed to justify it or account for its costs to workers, which
the states estimated at more than $1 billion annually.
In a 62-page decision, Woods also said the rule conflicted
with the broader worker protections under the federal Fair Labor
Standards Act, adding that the Labor Department had recognized
joint employer liability since 1939.
"If the Department's interpretation were 'clear' (or even
permissible), some court would have probably adopted its
rationale," Woods wrote. "But the Department has found not a
one. Over eighty years later, this dog has yet to bark."
Narrowing the joint employer standard has long been a goal
of such companies as McDonald's, Amazon.com,
FedEx and hotel operators that depend heavily on
franchises or outsourcing.
Led by New York and Pennsylvania, the mostly
Democratic-leaning states said the administration's rule would
make it harder to hold companies liable for violations by
franchisees and contractors of minimum wage and overtime laws.
The Labor Department did not immediately respond to requests
for comment. The attorneys general of New York and Pennsylvania
had no immediate comment.
Under the revised rule, companies would be treated as joint
employers of franchise and contract workers if they set their
pay, and controlled hiring and firing processes, among other
factors.
The rule set aside Obama administration guidance that the
employment relationship hinge on "economic realities," such as
the work being performed and companies' influence over the
workplace environment.
Woods was appointed to the bench by former President Barack
Obama.
The case is New York et al v Scalia et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-01689.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown and Lincoln Feast.)