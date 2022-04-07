Amazon com : Meet Amazon employees who help power our robotics team

Amazon is celebrating National Robotics Week by shining a spotlight on some key individuals doing incredible work on our robotics teams.

Robotics plays an important role at Amazon. From fulfillment center robots roaming the floor to Scout-the fully electric autonomous delivery device, robots are critical to providing premium services to our customers and partners. But what about the Amazon employees-our roboticists-who design, build, and deploy these robots?

Meet some of the roboticists working in a wide variety of ways across Amazon, on multidisciplinary teams, to produce world-class innovations and operations.

Building robots that respect human dignity

Meet Kobe Boatengan Amazon roboticist working in control systems design and safety across Amazon's suite of fulfillment center robots.

Writing software for Amazon Scout

Meet Lisa Huang, who works in embedded software and operating systems for Amazon Scout.

Improving customer experiences with Amazon Scout

Meet Jon Stevens, a principal engineer working on Amazon Scout.

Safely introducing drones to our skies

Meet Heidi Schubert, who works on Prime Air creating drone traffic management software.

Amazon fulfillment center simulations

Meet Swati Singhal, a software engineer who organizes the flow of robotic operations in fulfillment centers.

