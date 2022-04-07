Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/07 01:09:30 pm EDT
3109.72 USD   -2.06%
12:49pAmazon faces shareholder vote on treatment of warehouse workers
RE
12:46pAMAZON COM : Meet Amazon employees who help power our robotics team
PU
12:45pAMAZON COM : fulfillment center simulations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : Meet Amazon employees who help power our robotics team

04/07/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
Amazon is celebrating National Robotics Week by shining a spotlight on some key individuals doing incredible work on our robotics teams.

Robotics plays an important role at Amazon. From fulfillment center robots roaming the floor to Scout-the fully electric autonomous delivery device, robots are critical to providing premium services to our customers and partners. But what about the Amazon employees-our roboticists-who design, build, and deploy these robots?

Meet some of the roboticists working in a wide variety of ways across Amazon, on multidisciplinary teams, to produce world-class innovations and operations.

Kobe Boateng

Building robots that respect human dignity

Meet Kobe Boatengan Amazon roboticist working in control systems design and safety across Amazon's suite of fulfillment center robots.

Lisa Huang

Writing software for Amazon Scout

Meet Lisa Huang, who works in embedded software and operating systems for Amazon Scout.

Jon Stevens

Improving customer experiences with Amazon Scout

Meet Jon Stevens, a principal engineer working on Amazon Scout.

Heidi Schubert

Safely introducing drones to our skies

Meet Heidi Schubert, who works on Prime Air creating drone traffic management software.

Swati Singhal

Amazon fulfillment center simulations

Meet Swati Singhal, a software engineer who organizes the flow of robotic operations in fulfillment centers.

Explore jobs working with Amazon robotics, Scout, and Prime Air.

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 16:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 541 B - -
Net income 2022 24 732 M - -
Net cash 2022 67 205 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 66,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 615 B 1 615 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
EV / Sales 2023 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 3 175,12 $
Average target price 4 100,06 $
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-4.78%1 614 941
JD.COM, INC.-15.70%90 291
COUPANG, INC.-36.93%32 532
ETSY, INC.-42.69%15 939
WAYFAIR INC.-43.70%11 239
MONOTARO CO., LTD.28.65%10 705