Get the lowdown on who's who in the hit Prime Video series, including new and returning characters and how they all fit into this wild, bloody world. Prime Video's hit Emmy-winning series The Boysreturns on June 13 for its fourth season, digging even deeper into the irreverent, violent world of corrupt superheroes (aka "Supes") and the ragtag crew struggling to keep them in check.
[...]
This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.
Disclaimer
Amazon.com Inc. published this content on
03 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
03 June 2024 12:10:09 UTC.