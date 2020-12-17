Amazon com : Netflix and new video features available on Echo Show

Amazon adds Netflix to roster of streaming video providers available on Echo Show, including Prime Video, Hulu, NBC, and others.

Customers are turning to their Echo Showdevices-now more than ever-for entertainment. And, they're viewing more than twice as much video content on their Echo Show devices this time of year compared to last year, from streaming services* like Prime Video, Hulu, NBC, and others. We're excited to bring Netflix to Echo Show devices, giving customers even more at-home entertainment choices.

Whether it's staying up to date on current events through news channels, or streaming your favorite movie or TV show, Amazon helps make it easy to engage with the content you love.

Now, customers will have access to the full Netflix catalog-including Netflix Originals like 'The Queen's Gambit,' 'Jingle Jangle,' and 'The Crown'-using their voice.

Customers can easily search, browse, and stream movies or TV shows by just asking Alexa-so that they can spend more time enjoying content rather than searching for it. To get started just say 'Alexa, show me comedy movies on Netflix' to find something to watch or 'Alexa, watch 'The Crown' on Netflix.'

'Customers tell us that they love the convenience of Alexa and being able to use voice to browse and control the content they watch on Echo Show and Fire TV,' said Heather Zorn, Director of Alexa Entertainment. 'We're excited to add Netflix to our content providers on Echo Show and bring the convenience of Alexa to even more Netflix members.'

Netflix is available to customers in the U.S.-in English and Spanish-and in the EU, Canada, Australia, Japan, India, Mexico, and Brazil. Simply say, 'Alexa, open Netflix' and log into your account to get started.

In addition to adding more content, Amazon wants to make it easier than ever to search for your next show or movie. We recently introduced a new video homepage to provide customized recommendations for what to watch next-simply say, 'Alexa, open video home.' New video detail pages also offer more information on the selected series or movie at a glance. And soon you can say, 'Alexa, find drama series,' to search content options across all services available on your device.

*Subscriptions may be required