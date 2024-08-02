Q2 2024 Financial Results
Conference Call Slides
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements which are inherently difficult to predict. Actual results and outcomes could differ materially for a variety of reasons, including, among others, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, changes in global economic conditions and customer demand and spending, inflation, interest rates, regional labor market constraints, world events, the rate of growth of the internet, online commerce, cloud services, and new and emerging technologies, the amount that Amazon.com invests in new business opportunities and the timing of those investments, the mix of products and services sold to customers, the mix of net sales derived from products as compared with services, the extent to which we owe income or other taxes, competition, management of growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, international growth and expansion, the outcomes of claims, litigation, government investigations, and other proceedings, fulfillment, sortation, delivery, and data center optimization, risks of inventory management, variability in demand, the degree to which the Company enters into, maintains, and develops commercial agreements, proposed and completed acquisitions and strategic transactions, payments risks, and risks of fulfillment throughput and productivity. Other risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to new products, services, and technologies, security breaches, system interruptions, government regulation and taxation, and fraud. In addition, global economic and geopolitical conditions and additional or unforeseen circumstances, developments, or events may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. More information about factors that potentially could affect Amazon.com's financial results is included in Amazon.com's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.
Additional information relating to certain of our financial measures contained herein, including non- GAAP financial measures, is available in the appendix to our presentation, our most recent earnings release and at our website at www.amazon.com/ir.
Net Sales
MM
$260,000
$130,000
$0
Net Sales (MM)
Up 10% Y/Y;
Up 11% F/X Adjusted (1)
$26,281
18%
$134,383
$147,977
$31,663
$90,033
21%
61%
North America
International
AWS
Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024
- Information throughout this presentation regarding the effect of foreign exchange rates, versus the U.S. Dollar, on our net sales and operating income is provided to show reported period operating results had the foreign exchange rates remained the same as those in effect in the comparable prior year periods.
Net Sales - TTM (1)
MM
$900,000
Up 12% Y/Y
$604,334
$538,046
$450,000
$0
Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024
Net Sales - TTM (MM)
$98,581 16%
$135,978
23% $369,775
61%
North America
International
AWS
- Trailing twelve-month period.
Operating Income
MM
$25,000
$12,500
Up 91% Y/Y
$14,672
$7,681
$0
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Operating Income - TTM
MM
$80,000
Up 207% Y/Y;
Up 205% F/X Adjusted
$54,376
$40,000
$17,717
$0
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Net Income (1)
MM
$20,000
Up 100% Y/Y
$13,485
$10,000
$6,750
$0
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
- Q2 2024 net income includes a pre-tax valuation gain of $0.4 billion included in non-operating income (expense) from the common stock investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc., compared to a pre-tax valuation gain of $0.2 billion from the investment in Q2 2023.
Net Income - TTM (1)
MM
$70,000
Up 240% Y/Y
$44,419
$35,000
$13,072
$0
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
- TTM Q2 2024 net income includes a pre-tax valuation loss of $0.5 billion included in non-operating income (expense) from the common stock investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc., compared to a pre-tax valuation loss of $1.5 billion from the investment in TTM Q2 2023.
Segment Results - North America
MM
$160,000
Net Sales
MM
$10,000
Up 9% Y/Y
Operating Income
[Down 58%] Y/Y;
Up 58% Y/Y
[Down 58%] F/X Adjusted
$80,000
$82,546
$90,033
$5,000
$5,065
$3,211
$0
$0
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
TTM Net Sales $369.8B; TTM Operating Income $20.8B
Segment Results - International
MM
Net Sales
MM
Operating Income (Loss)
$60,000
$30,000
$0
$2,000
Up 7% Y/Y;
Up 10% F/X Adjusted
$29,697
$31,663
$0
$-2,000
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
$273
$(895)
Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024
TTM Net Sales $136.0B; TTM Operating Income $0.7B
