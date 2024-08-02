Q2 2024 Financial Results

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements which are inherently difficult to predict. Actual results and outcomes could differ materially for a variety of reasons, including, among others, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, changes in global economic conditions and customer demand and spending, inflation, interest rates, regional labor market constraints, world events, the rate of growth of the internet, online commerce, cloud services, and new and emerging technologies, the amount that Amazon.com invests in new business opportunities and the timing of those investments, the mix of products and services sold to customers, the mix of net sales derived from products as compared with services, the extent to which we owe income or other taxes, competition, management of growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, international growth and expansion, the outcomes of claims, litigation, government investigations, and other proceedings, fulfillment, sortation, delivery, and data center optimization, risks of inventory management, variability in demand, the degree to which the Company enters into, maintains, and develops commercial agreements, proposed and completed acquisitions and strategic transactions, payments risks, and risks of fulfillment throughput and productivity. Other risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to new products, services, and technologies, security breaches, system interruptions, government regulation and taxation, and fraud. In addition, global economic and geopolitical conditions and additional or unforeseen circumstances, developments, or events may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. More information about factors that potentially could affect Amazon.com's financial results is included in Amazon.com's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

Additional information relating to certain of our financial measures contained herein, including non- GAAP financial measures, is available in the appendix to our presentation, our most recent earnings release and at our website at www.amazon.com/ir.

Net Sales

MM

$260,000

$130,000

$0

Net Sales (MM)

Up 10% Y/Y;

Up 11% F/X Adjusted (1)

$26,281

18%

$134,383

$147,977

$31,663

$90,033

21%

61%

North America

International

AWS

Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024

  1. Information throughout this presentation regarding the effect of foreign exchange rates, versus the U.S. Dollar, on our net sales and operating income is provided to show reported period operating results had the foreign exchange rates remained the same as those in effect in the comparable prior year periods.

Net Sales - TTM (1)

MM

$900,000

Up 12% Y/Y

$604,334

$538,046

$450,000

$0

Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024

Net Sales - TTM (MM)

$98,581 16%

$135,978

23% $369,775

61%

North America

International

AWS

  1. Trailing twelve-month period.

Operating Income

MM

$25,000

$12,500

Up 91% Y/Y

$14,672

$7,681

$0

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Operating Income - TTM

MM

$80,000

Up 207% Y/Y;

Up 205% F/X Adjusted

$54,376

$40,000

$17,717

$0

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Net Income (1)

MM

$20,000

Up 100% Y/Y

$13,485

$10,000

$6,750

$0

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

  1. Q2 2024 net income includes a pre-tax valuation gain of $0.4 billion included in non-operating income (expense) from the common stock investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc., compared to a pre-tax valuation gain of $0.2 billion from the investment in Q2 2023.

Net Income - TTM (1)

MM

$70,000

Up 240% Y/Y

$44,419

$35,000

$13,072

$0

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

  1. TTM Q2 2024 net income includes a pre-tax valuation loss of $0.5 billion included in non-operating income (expense) from the common stock investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc., compared to a pre-tax valuation loss of $1.5 billion from the investment in TTM Q2 2023.

Segment Results - North America

MM

$160,000

Net Sales

MM

$10,000

Up 9% Y/Y

Operating Income

[Down 58%] Y/Y;

Up 58% Y/Y

[Down 58%] F/X Adjusted

$80,000

$82,546

$90,033

$5,000

$5,065

$3,211

$0

$0

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

TTM Net Sales $369.8B; TTM Operating Income $20.8B

Segment Results - International

MM

Net Sales

MM

Operating Income (Loss)

$60,000

$30,000

$0

$2,000

Up 7% Y/Y;

Up 10% F/X Adjusted

$29,697

$31,663

$0

$-2,000

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

$273

$(895)

Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024

TTM Net Sales $136.0B; TTM Operating Income $0.7B

