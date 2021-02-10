Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : Recognizing a 90-year-old Alexa enthusiast-turned-teacher

02/10/2021 | 12:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
To celebrate Valentine's Day, we're honoring one customer who brings technology and love to his community with the help of Alexa.

We often hear from customers about how Amazon Devices and Services make a difference in their lives, and this story is especially meaningful. Jeff sent us a note about his 90-year-old father, Dan, who found Alexa while helping his wife as she experienced vision loss. An engineer with a penchant for technology, Dan soon discovered many ways Alexa could help aging adults-and he quickly got to work.

Dan with his wife and son, Jeff.

Read more from Jeff about his father in his own words:

'I felt compelled to reach out to you about my dad, who last year celebrated his 90th birthday. I would love to recognize him as a champion of Alexa.

'As a lifelong engineer, my dad has always been fascinated with new technologies, and how they improve and solve life problems. For example, we were the first family on the block to own a computer in the 1980s. My dad has always been a tech enthusiast. Even when he stopped working and had open heart surgery, he didn't lose his engagement, curiosity, or zest for life. He's always worked to tackle technical questions and problems.

'In his mid-80s, my dad learned about Alexa and recognized how useful she could be for the aging community. At that time, he began using an Echo device and testing it in his own home. He helped my 85-year-old mother learn how to use Alexa after she became visually impaired. Now, my mom can easily call friends and familyon her own.

'About two years ago, he gave a live presentation for 60-70 members of his senior living community with demonstrations of smart home technology, like Alexa, and how she can make it easier to complete some of the tasks and challenges they may face each day, like setting medication reminders, turning the lights on and off, and asking for the weather. That was the start of numerous presentations he's done since (pre-COVID) to help them learn about the benefits of various technologies.

'At age 90, my father is incredibly sharp, and candid, yet visionary to all the possibilities. I'd like to think that the Alexa team might learn from him. While he is not a 'developer' by the typical definition, he has been a champion of Alexa, and I would love to see him recognized. He pushes his community to continue learning and using tech to help them maintain their independence. And I am proud of him.'

Dan, we see you, and we are grateful for your eagerness to learn and teach how Alexa can support independence. Thank you for championing technology, including Alexa, to help your community. We have certainly learned a lot from you.

Learn more about Alexa, Alexa Accessibility, and new features like Care Hubthat can help families support and look after their aging loved ones remotely.

Have your own story to share? Send us a note-we'd love to hear it and will continue sharing some of our favorite #AlexaStories. You can email us, or tag us on Twitter or Instagram @alexa99 or #AlexaStories.'

Dan with his granddaughter.
Dan celebrating his 90th birthday with family and friends via a video conference call.

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 17:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
06:10aAMAZON COM : Recognizing a 90-year-old Alexa enthusiast-turned-teacher
PU
03:46aAMAZON COM : Dutch Blitz File Joint Lawsuit Against Counterfeiters
MT
02:51aAMAZON : and Dutch Blitz File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
BU
02/09Tech stocks drive Australia shares higher; NZ down
RE
02/09AMAZON COM : Continued Level of Significant Insider Selling at Amazon.com (AMZN)
MT
02/09TESLA RIVAL RIVIAN AIMS FOR IPO THIS : Bloomberg News
RE
02/09Australia shares rise as tech stocks track Wall Street peers higher
RE
02/09AMAZON COM : India looking at foreign e-commerce investment rules to ensure they..
RE
02/09AMAZON COM : An insider look at Amazon's culture and processes
PU
02/08India's Future Group shares soar after court lifts hold on Reliance deal
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 473 B - -
Net income 2021 24 791 M - -
Net cash 2021 58 780 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 69,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 664 B 1 664 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,40x
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Average target price 4 044,31 $
Last Close Price 3 305,00 $
Spread / Highest target 57,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.1.48%1 664 281
JD.COM, INC.10.43%150 447
WAYFAIR INC.27.00%29 521
ETSY, INC.29.21%28 985
MONOTARO CO., LTD.17.33%14 550
ZOZO, INC.35.35%10 227
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ