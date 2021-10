Oct 4 (Reuters) -

* AMAZON – ON OCT 4, CO RELEASED BLACK FRIDAY-WORTHY DEALS, GIVING CUSTOMERS ACCESS TO HOLIDAY SAVINGS ACROSS EVERY CATEGORY

* AMAZON - PRIME MEMBERS IN U.S. USING AMAZON MOBILE SHOPPING APP CAN SEND GIFTS WITH JUST AN EMAIL OR MOBILE PHONE NUMBER, WITHOUT RECIPIENT’S ADDRESS Source text : [ID:https://refini.tv/3a5zUGd] Further company coverage: [ ]