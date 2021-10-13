Log in
Amazon com : Shop from over 200,000 Climate Pledge Friendly products on Amazon

10/13/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly program continues to grow, bringing more sustainable products to customers in the U.S. and Europe.

People are finding ways to make more sustainable choices in their everyday lives, including when shopping online and in stores. That's one of the reasons Amazon was inspired to launch ClimatePledge Friendly-a program that makes it easier for everyone to discover and shop for more sustainable products on Amazon.

Climate Pledge Friendly is celebrating one year since its launch, and the program continues to grow across the U.S. and Europe with more product certifications. Over 200,000 products and more than 10,000 brands are now available through Climate Pledge Friendly across beauty, wellness, apparel, electronics, household, and grocery.

We now partner with 36 external certifiers-across governmental agencies, nonprofits, and independent laboratories-to help us distinguish and showcase more sustainable products across Amazon in the U.S. and Europe. Many certifications are already familiar with customers, including Rainforest Alliance, Fairtrade International, and USDA Organic.

We also developed our own certification, Compact by Design, to help customers identify products that use less air and water, require less packaging, and ultimately become more efficient to ship. At scale, these small differences in product size and weight lead to significant carbon emission reductions and help preserve the natural world.

New certifications joining the program

We have continued to expand our list of third-party certifications included in the program, now totaling 37 certifications across the U.S. and Europe. Some of the new certifications include:

  • EU Organic products have zero or minimal chemical pesticides or fertilizers, support animal welfare and non-genetically modified standards, and must contain at least 95% organic ingredients.
  • Soil Association Certificationsupports a more sustainable way of farming and producing food, through meeting the Soil Association Organic Standards, that works with nature to support wildlife, protect the soil, care for animals, and help farms combat climate change.
  • NATRUE is an international nonprofit committed to setting and building strict requirements for natural and organic cosmetic products, packaging, and products' formulations that could not be found in other labels.
  • Fair for Life certifies fair trade products across the entire supply chain, ensuring that human rights are safeguarded, workers enjoy good and fair working conditions, and farmers receive a fair share.
  • USDA Organic products are grown and processed according to standards addressing soil and water quality, among other factors.
  • Associazione Italiana Agricultura Biologica (AIAB)certifies food, cosmetic, and detergent products made without the use of chemical pesticides, following the high-level principles of biodiversity, natural resource preservation, and animals' welfare standards.
More brands are joining the Climate Pledge Friendly program and growing their business

In addition to providing shoppers an easier way to find more sustainable products, Climate Pledge Friendly encourages brands and sellers to join the program.

Johnson and Johnson, a leading maker of personal care products including Neutrogena, Aveeno, and Johnson's Baby have a number of Climate Pledge Friendly items in the Amazon store.

"At Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, we stand for total health," said Katie Decker, President of Johnson & Johnson's Essential Health business and sustainability leader. "That means health for individuals at every stage of life, for communities around the world, and for our planet. We're working hard to improve the environmental footprint of our products and as importantly, provide greater product transparency so that consumers can make more informed choices about their personal health products, and we're excited to be part of Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly program, an important platform in raising awareness.

"For example, in 2021, Johnson's Baby replaced 30 million impossible-to-recycle pumps with recyclable caps and launched a new digital product transparency tool for consumers that includes UL EcoLogo certification for 6 of our top 10 U.S. products," said Decker. "Neutrogenaintroduced our first plant-based wipes fabric and Listerine is rapidly accelerating the use of recycled plastic in mouthwash bottles. We are also expanding on our current Compact by Design offerings in our Johnson's, Neutrogena, Aveeno, and Lubriderm portfolios across brands and regions. And, we're just getting started."

Founded by Jessica Alba, The Honest Company helps people make clean and conscious choices when it comes to buying beauty, baby, and household cleaning products, and many of their products are now part of the Climate Pledge Friendly program. To date The Honest Company has certified over a dozen products through EWG, including its best-selling Extreme Length Mascaraand Vitamin C Serum-because the products are free from EWG's known chemicals of concern and adhere to strict health standards.
"Honest was built around a deep sense of purpose, and we continue to incorporate our ethical values of transparency, trust, and sustainability into everything we do," Alba said. "From day one, it has been our goal to not only improve the lives of people, but also have a positive impact in all that we do, including the way we treat the planet. Today, we continue to innovate and expand our product portfolio and are passionately working to incorporate sustainability throughout our products, packaging, and delivery systems.

"As our company continues to focus our efforts within this important area, we applaud Amazon for stepping up to address sustainability-a timely issue that impacts us all-through the Climate Pledge Friendly initiative."

Amazon will continue making sustainability progress on behalf of the customer and the planet as we work toward net-zero carbon by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.

Learn more about the Climate Pledge Friendly program and how to shop for certified products. If you operate a brand or businesses, find out how to get certified.

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 10:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
