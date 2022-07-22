Amazon com : Small businesses sold 100 million+ items during the lead up to Prime Day

Customers spent over $3 billion supporting small businesses during the "Support Small Businesses to Win Big" sweepstakes in the three-week lead up to Prime Day.

Amazon remains steadfast in our commitment to support small businesses, and this Prime Day was no exception. This year was the biggest Prime Day event for Amazon's selling partners, most of whom are small and medium-sized businesses, whose sales growth in Amazon's store outpaced Amazon's retail business.

Just in time for Prime Day shopping, Amazon unveiled the new Small Business Badge, which helps customers discover and shop products from small business brands and artisans in Amazon's store. The new badge makes it easier for members to identify products from small businesses on product detail pages and in search results.

The Small Business Badge identifies products from small business brands and artisans on Amazon.

Together with the Small Business Badge, Amazon's "Support Small Businesses to Win Big" sweepstakes connected Prime members to small businesses selling in Amazon's store. During the three-week lead-up period, from June 21 to July 11, for every dollar spent on eligible small business products, customers who registered for the sweepstakes had the opportunity to receive a chance to win prizes, including a pre-game experience and tickets to Super Bowl LVII, tickets to a special screening and cast meet-and-greet for the upcoming Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series, millions of dollars in Amazon gift cards, and more. During the lead-up period, customers spent over $3 billion on more than 100 million small business items included in the "Support Small Businesses to Win Big" sweepstakes.

Celebrity Hilary Duff also joined some of her favorite small business owners from companies including Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm, Fly By Jing, and Livity Yogaon Amazon Live on June 28 to discuss their products and inspiring stories. During the 48-hour Prime Day event on July 12 and 13, Amazon Livealso spotlighted exciting deals curated from small businesses across Amazon.

Keep reading to hear from some of the small business owners who sold on Amazon during Prime Day.

"Prime Day 2021 was Partake's largest sales day of the year, so to say we have been excited for Prime Day 2022 is an understatement," said Denise Woodard, founder and CEO of Partake Foods, a natural food company based in Jersey City, New Jersey. "This year, in the first day alone, Partake saw one of our highest sales days to date for 2022, with 4x our daily sales unit rate. In addition to Amazon's strong support of Prime Day, we have introduced Lightning Deals to further drive visibility to Amazon customers. Partake is a small business that prioritizes inclusivity with our line of allergy-friendly foods. Partnering with Amazon supports our mission to ensure more people who want and need safer foods in their pantries can access them."

"It is an honor for our Ubuntu Life team to be in partnership with Amazon for Prime Day. Last year we experienced a 99% increase in unit sales on Prime Day," said Zane Wilemon, CEO and co-founder of Ubuntu Life, a seller of handcrafted shoes, bracelets, bags, and jewelry made by the mothers of Kenya, based in Austin, Texas. "These results are substantial for our impact-driven business, which focuses on empowering women makers in Kenya. We're excited to continue building this meaningful partnership and as a result reaching customers that would typically be impossible without Amazon."

"We were thrilled to be part of the Amazon Prime Day promotion of small businesses, and we experienced a 326% increase in sales during Prime Day," said Renee Manzari, founder and CEO of Livity Yoga, a sustainable yoga brand based in Baltimore, Maryland. "As an immigrant and woman of color, there have been so many hurdles in building a small business, yet with Amazon's consistent effort to promote us, I've had such a huge platform to show the world not only our products but our purpose as well."

"We were ecstatic to partner with Amazon for this year's Prime Day," said Rob Jackson, founder of Ujamaa Lighting, a high-quality energy-efficient lightbulb company based in Austin, Texas. "Being a part of Amazon has provided Ujamaa with exposure to so many new customers beyond those in our local community-which has been invaluable to this small father-son business. We applaud Amazon for their efforts in promoting small businesses and look forward to working with them more in the future."

"We had an extraordinary experience this Prime Day, and we're so appreciative of Amazon for investing so much into Prime Day 2022," said Summer and Kam Johnson, founders of Zach and Zoë Sweet Bee Farm, a raw honey distributor based in New York, New York. "Every year, we get more momentum, but this year was extra special. Most of our customers are Amazon Prime members, so they really showed up this year and supported and appreciated all of the special discounts this year. We didn't anticipate being a seller on Amazon to get any better than it already was, with their constant engagement and convenience."

"EasyPeasie + Prime Day = partay! We're always excited to see the increased traffic that Prime Day brings to our page and listings," said Dorielle Price and Jamelah Tucker, co-founders of EasyPeasie, a vegetable blends company based in Hallandale Beach, Florida. "Participating in Prime Day is like having a booth at the biggest and best farmers' market on Earth! Thank you, Amazon, for helping the families that need us find us!"

"Prime Day has always been a record sales day for us, and this year was no different. Our business saw a 350% increase in units sold," said Mihir Chheda, senior manager of growth and data analytics at Nested Bean, a baby sleep wellness company. "As a business in a high growth mode, raising awareness, acquiring new customers, and generating more sales from existing customers at a profitable cost are extremely important. It's only possible to achieve all of this by leveraging a customer-centric store like Amazon."

