Amazon com : SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew set for splashdown

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The quartet of newly minted citizen
astronauts comprising the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission were due
to splash down in the Atlantic off Florida on Saturday,
completing a three-day flight of the first all-civilian crew
ever launched into Earth orbit.
To prepare for atmospheric re-entry and return to Earth, the
SpaceX Crew Dragon vehicle completed two rocket "burns" on
Friday to lower its altitude and line up the capsule's
trajectory with the targeted landing site.
The Dragon capsule, dubbed Resilience, is scheduled to
parachute into the sea around 7 p.m. Eastern time, shortly
before sunset, according to SpaceX, the private rocketry company
founded by Tesla Inc electric automaker CEO Elon Musk.
SpaceX supplied the spacecraft, launched it from Florida and
flew it from the company's suburban Los Angeles headquarters.
The Inspiration4 team blasted off on Wednesday from the
Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral atop one of SpaceX's
two-stage reusable Falcon 9 rockets.
Within three hours the crew capsule had reached a cruising
orbital altitude of just over 363 miles (585 km) - higher than
the International Space Station or Hubble Space Telescope, and
the farthest any human has flown from Earth since NASA's Apollo
moon program ended in 1972.
It also marked the debut flight of Musk's new space tourism
business and a leap ahead of competitors likewise offering rides
on rocket ships to well-heeled customers willing to pay a small
fortune to experience the exhilaration of spaceflight and earn
amateur astronaut wings.
The Inspiration4 team was led by its wealthy benefactor,
Jared Isaacman, chief executive of the e-commerce firm Shift4
Payments Inc, who assumed the role of mission
"commander."
He had paid an undisclosed but reportedly enormous sum - put
by Time magazine at roughly $200 million - to fellow billionaire
Musk for all four seats aboard the Crew Dragon.
Isaacman was joined by three less affluent crewmates he had
selected - geoscientist and former NASA astronaut candidate Sian
Proctor, 51, physician's assistant and childhood bone cancer
survivor Hayley Arceneaux, 29, and aerospace data engineer and
Air Force veteran Chris Sembroski, 42.
Isaacman conceived of the flight primarily to raise
awareness and donations for one of his favorite causes, St. Jude
Children's Research Hospital, a leading pediatric cancer center
in Memphis, Tennessee, where Arceneaux was a patient and now
works.
The Inspiration4 crew had no part to play in flying the
spacecraft, which was operated by ground-based flight teams and
onboard guidance systems, even though Isaacman and Proctor are
both licensed pilots.
SpaceX already ranked as the most well-established player in
the burgeoning constellation of commercial rocket ventures,
having launched numerous cargo payloads and astronauts to the
space station for NASA.
Two rival operators, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc
and Blue Origin, inaugurated their own astro-tourism services in
recent months, with their respective founding executives,
billionaires Richard Branson and Amazon.com founder
Jeff Bezos, each going along for the ride.
Those suborbital flights, lasting a matter of minutes, were
short hops compared with Inspiration4's three days in orbit.
(Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los
Angeles; Editing by Daniel Wallis)