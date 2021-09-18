Amazon com : SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew splashes down off Florida

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The quartet of newly minted citizen
astronauts comprising the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission safely
splashed down in the Atlantic off Florida's coast on Saturday,
completing a three-day flight of the first all-civilian crew
ever launched into Earth orbit.
SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, dubbed Resilience, parachuted
into calm seas around 7 p.m. EDT, shortly before sunset,
following an automated re-entry descent, SpaceX showed during a
live webcast on its YouTube channel.
Within an hour the four smiling crew members were seen
emerging one by one from the capsule's side hatch after the
vehicle, visibly scorched on its exterior, was hoisted from the
ocean to the deck of a SpaceX recovery vessel.
Each of the four stood on the deck for a few moments in
front of the capsule to wave and give thumbs-up to the cameras.
Each was then escorted to a medical station onboard for checkups
they were to undergo at sea.
Afterward, the amateur astronauts were to be flown by
helicopter back to Cape Canaveral for reunions with loved ones,
SpaceX said.
The return from orbit followed a plunge through Earth's
atmosphere generating frictional heat that sent temperatures
surrounding the outside of the capsule soaring to 3,500 degrees
Fahrenheit (1,927 degrees Celsius). The astronauts' flight
suits, fitted to special ventilation systems, were designed to
keep them cool if the cabin heated up.
Applause was heard from the SpaceX flight control center in
suburban Los Angeles as the first parachutes were seen
deploying, slowing the capsule's descent to about 15 miles per
hour (24.14 kilometers per hour) before splashdown, and again as
the craft hit the water.
The astronauts were cheered again as they stepped onto the
deck of the recovery ship.
First out was Hayely Arceneaux, 29, a physician assistant at
St. Jude Children's Research Center in Tennessee, a childhood
bone cancer survivor herself who became the youngest person ever
reach Earth orbit on the Inspiration4 mission.
She was followed in rapid succession by geoscientist and
former NASA astronaut candidate Sian Proctor, 51, aerospace data
engineer and Air Force veteran Chris Sembroski, 42, and finally
the crew's billionaire benefactor and "mission commander" Jared
Isaacman, 38.
SpaceX, the private rocketry company founded by Tesla Inc
electric automaker CEO Elon Musk, supplied the
spacecraft, launched it, flew it from the company's suburban Los
Angeles headquarters and handled the recovery operation.
The Inspiration4 team blasted off on Wednesday from the
Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral atop one of SpaceX's
two-stage reusable Falcon 9 rockets.
Within three hours the crew capsule had reached a cruising
orbital altitude of just over 363 miles (585 km) - higher than
the International Space Station or Hubble Space Telescope, and
the farthest any human has flown from Earth since NASA's Apollo
moon program ended in 1972.
It also marked the debut flight of Musk's new space tourism
business and a leap ahead of competitors likewise offering rides
on rocket ships to well-heeled customers willing to pay a small
fortune to experience the exhilaration of spaceflight and earn
amateur astronaut wings.
"That was a heck of a ride for us," Isaacman, chief
executive of the e-commerce firm Shift4 Payments Inc,
radioed from inside the capsule moments after splashdown. "We're
just getting started."
He had paid an undisclosed but reportedly enormous sum - put
by Time magazine at roughly $200 million - to fellow billionaire
Musk for all four seats aboard the Crew Dragon.
Isaacman conceived of the flight primarily to raise
awareness and donations for St. Jude, one of his favorite
causes, where Arceneaux now works.
The Inspiration4 crew had no part to play in flying the
spacecraft, which was operated by ground-based flight teams and
onboard guidance systems, even though Isaacman and Proctor are
both licensed pilots.
The successful launch and safe return of the mission should
boost the fledgling astro-tourism sector.
SpaceX already ranks as the most well-established player in
the burgeoning constellation of commercial rocket ventures,
having launched numerous cargo payloads and astronauts to the
space station for NASA.
Two rival operators, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc
and Blue Origin, inaugurated their own space tourism services in
recent months, with their respective founding executives,
billionaires Richard Branson and Amazon.com founder
Jeff Bezos, each going along for the ride.
Those suborbital flights, lasting a matter of minutes, were
short hops compared with Inspiration4's three days in orbit.
